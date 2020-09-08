When is Rebecca’s Netflix release date? Cast, trailer and latest news

“Last night I dreamt I went to Manderley again” is the famous opening line of Daphne Du Maurier’s beloved gothic classic Rebecca, which Lily James will be bringing to life in Netflix‘s lavish adaptation.

Advertisement

Mamma Mia’s James and Wounds star Armie Hammer take the lead as young newlyweds arriving back to their estate in Manderley on a windswept English coast following a whirlwind romance.

The unsettling and atmospheric drama follows James as an unnamed and newly married young woman who struggles to adapt to her new life in the imposing family home of her widower husband Maxim De Winter (Hammer). She struggles to emerge from the shadow of Maxim’s revered first wife Rebecca, whose legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister and seemingly monosyllabic housekeeper Mrs. Danvers, played by Kristin Scott Thomas.

The psychological thriller is directed by Ben Wheatley (High Rise, Free Fire) from a screenplay by Jane Goldman and Joe Shrapnel & Anna Waterhouse. It is produced by Working Title Films (Emma, Darkest Hour). The cast also includes Keeley Hawes, The Handmaid Tale’s Ann Dowd, Sam Riley, Tom Goodman-Hill, Mark Lewis Jones, John Hollingworth, and Bill Paterson.

The novel was originally adapted into the Oscar-winning 1940 film, which was directed by Alfred Hitchcock and starred Laurence Olivier as Maxim de Winter and Joan Fontaine as the young woman.

Here’s everything you need to know about Netflix’s Rebecca.

When is Netflix’s Rebecca’s release date?

Rebecca will launch globally on Netflix on 21st October. Production was announced last year.

If you’re wondering how you can watch Rebecca when it’s released, Netflix has three subscription plans with different prices. Users can choose which subscription is right for them, but each one requires a monthly payment.

Netflix last raised its prices on 6th October 2017, but raised them again in May this year. Below are the current Netflix UK subscription costs.

£5.99 per month The cheapest membership allows subscribers to watch on one device at a time in standard definition

The cheapest membership allows subscribers to watch on one device at a time in standard definition £8.99 per month Standard subscription – Viewers can watch in HD and on two devices at a time.

Standard subscription – Viewers can watch in HD and on two devices at a time. £11.99 a month Premium subscription – Viewers can watch in Ultra HD where available, on four devices at a time.

After a one month free trial, Netflix subscribers are automatically switched to the £8.99 per month package. To sign up to Netflix, go to www.netflix.com and follow the instructions.

Rebecca cast

Lily James plays the unnamed protagonist – going by Mrs de Winter – who has just married Armie Hammer’s mysterious and charismatic Maxim de Winter. Kristin Scott Thomas stars as Maxim’s joyless housekeeper Mrs Danvers, while Keeley Hawes plays Maxim’s energetic and talkative sister, Beatrice Lacy.

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale, The Leftovers) stars as the protagonist’s obnoxious and overbearing companion in Monte Carlo, who introduces her to Maxim de Winter before their flourishing romance begins.

Brighton Rock’s Sam Riley takes on the role of Jack Favell Rebecca’s cousin, who harbours dark secrets and an unpleasant and mercurial side. Bill Paterson (Fleabag, Good Omens) stars as Dr Baker, while Mark Lewis Jones (The Crown, Keeping Faith) plays Inspector Welch. Tom Goodman-Hill (Cheat, The Imitation Game) stars as Frank Crawley.

Advertisement

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Is there a trailer for Rebecca on Netflix?

Neflix released the official trailer for Rebecca on 8th September. Check it out here: