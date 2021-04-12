Elite season 4 release date: Netflix series cast, trailer, and latest news

Spanish-language teen drama Elite has emerged as an addictive favourite on Netflix, and is returning for a hotly-anticipated fourth season later in 2021.

Advertisement

The series became a hit with its heady and often scandalous tale set at an exclusive private school, with the series beginning after three working-class students arrive with scholarships.

Such is the success of the teen series that season five has also been commissioned, with filming set to begin shortly (as of April 2021).

We might have originally expected season four to air in March 2021, but filming was delayed due to COVID-19 and restrictions.

In the season four announcement video, series star Arón Piper (Aider) said: “We’re looking forward to getting back to work,” while Claudia Salas adds: “We are looking forward to seeing you all soon.”

The show has got increasingly dramatic as it has gone on, and so many fans are already looking forward to a fourth run – especially bearing in mind news of some fresh faces joining the cast, and whose characters appear in the season 4 teaser trailer.

Read on for everything you need to know about the fourth season.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Elite season 4 release date

CONFIRMED: Elite season 4 will be released on Netflix on 18th June 2021.

On 22nd May 2020, Netflix officially announced the fourth season of Elite with this video:

Season three arrived on Netflix on 13th March 2020, and in May the cast revealed that they’d just received the scripts for season four – telling fans “they look so good” and “I wish I could see your faces when you watch it”.

Elite season 4 cast

The full cast list has not yet been confirmed for Elite season four, but we are starting to get a couple of juicy bits of gossip coming our way.

Four new faces revealed to be joining the cast playing as yet unnamed characters – Manu Rios, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi and Pol Granch.

And in the announcement video, existing cast members Georgina Amorós (who plays Cayetana), Itzan Escamilla (Samuel), Claudia Salas (Rebeca), Miguel Bernardeau (Guzmán), Arón Piper (Ander), Omar Ayuso (who plays Omar) all appear.

But several key actors are not featured in the video, which could indicate that we won’t be seeing any more of Mina El Hammani (Nadia), Ester Expósito (Carla) and Danna Paola (Lu).

Elite season 4 trailer

A teaser trailer revealing the season four premiere date was released on Monday 12th April 2021.

Is there going to be a 5th season of Elite on Netflix?

Yes! Elite was renewed for season five in April 2021, with the announcement that filming was about to get underway in Spain.

Advertisement

Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide for something else to watch. Visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.