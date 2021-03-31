How to watch the Princess Diana musical

We’ve seen Princess Diana of Wales portrayed by Emma Corrin in The Crown, Naomi Watts in 2013 film Diana and Kristen Stewart in upcoming drama Spencer, but now her story is getting the Hamilton treatment in Diana: A New Musical – a filmed theatre performance coming to Netflix later this year.

Advertisement

While the musical was meant to open on Broadway in March 2020, its run was put on hold after the outbreak of COVID-19 – however, it’s expected to finally make its stage debut in December 2021.

Starring Kinky Boots and American Idiot star Jeanna De Waal as Diana, the musical tells the story of the late princess, her relationship with the Royal Family and the rise and decline of her marriage to Prince Charles.

With Diana: A New Musical finally getting a confirmed Netflix released date, here’s everything you need to know about the filmed show.

How to watch Diana: A New Musical

Diana: A New Musical will arrive on Netflix on Friday 1st October 2021.

The musical is set to make its Broadway debut on Thursday 16th December, pending the government’s re-opening of the famous New York theatre district.

The Netflix special was filmed in 2020 with the original Broadway cast and features a book and lyrics written by Memphis’s Joe DiPietro.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

What is Diana: A New Musical about?

Diana: A New Musical

Diana is a musical retelling of Princess Diana’s life, from her marriage to Prince Charles and the tabloids’ obsession with her, to the decline of her marriage to the royal heir.

“A princess thrust onto the world stage. The tabloid media captivated by her beauty and vulnerability. The globe’s most celebrated monarchy disrupted. This is the story of the most famous woman of the modern age as she struggles to endure a spotlight brighter than any the world had ever known,” the musical teases.

“Leading fiercely with her heart, Princess Diana stood up for her family, her country and herself. She defied expectations, she rocked the royals and she created a legacy that will endure forever.”

Joe DiPietro and David Bryan, the Tony Award-winners behind musical Memphis, wrote Diana’s book, music and lyrics, while Come From Away’s Christopher Ashley directs the show.

Diana: A New Musical cast

Diana: A New Musical stars British actress Jeanna De Waal (Iron Fist, Kinky Boots, Wicked) as the Princess of Wales, while Roe Hartrampf (Madam Secretary, The Get Down) acts opposite her as Prince Charles.

Erin Davie, best known for starring in Broadway musicals Grey Gardens and Sunday in the Park With George, plays Camilla Parker Bowles, alongside Tony Award-winning Judy Kaye (Wicked, Anastasia) as Queen Elizabeth II.

How do I listen to the Diana soundtrack?

The soundtrack for Diana the musical has not yet been released, however its creative team has released two songs from the Broadway show performed by Jeanna De Waal – If and Underestimated.

Diana: A New Musical will arrive on Netflix in 2021. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The Radio Times Easter issue is out now.