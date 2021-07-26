Sky Rojo season 3: Release date, cast, trailer and latest news

After binging the latest batch of episodes, fans of Netflix drama Sky Rojo are now busy clamouring for information on a possible third season.

The series follows three prostitutes – Coral, Wendy and Gina – as they attempt to escape the grip of a sadistic pimp and his relentless henchmen.

The second season flipped the first on its head by giving the women the upper hand, offering a relatively open ending that suggests more episodes could be in the pipeline.

Read on for everything we know so far about a potential Sky Rojo season three, from release date possibilities to cast.

Sky Rojo season 3: Will there be another season?

Netflix is yet to announce whether it will order more episodes of Sky Rojo, but the season two ending seems to imply that the story could continue further.

In a recent interview, co-creator Alex Pina teased that the characters in the show have the potential to go “a long way”, but that will depend primarily on the series attracting a large viewership.

“Of course, the characters could go a long way and that is in the end what determines if you have another season or not. It’s the character design. The story at the end is the least of it,” Pina told Sensacine.

While Sky Rojo has flown somewhat under the radar here in the UK – struggling to crack Netflix’s top ten with either its first or second season – it has been a bigger hit internationally.

The latest episodes reached number one in seven countries, including Spain and Argentina, as well as securing top ten positions in France, Mexico, Brazil and Italy, among others.

This global interest may be enough to propel it to a third season, but for now fans will just have to wait patiently for Netflix to come to its decision.

The first two seasons of Sky Rojo were filmed back-to-back, allowing them to be released within a few months of each other, but a third season would require a longer time to write, shoot and edit.

RadioTimes.com predicts that, if the show gets renewed, Sky Rojo season three would not be available to stream until March 2022 at the earliest.

Sky Rojo season 3 cast

Netflix

If Sky Rojo were to return for a third season, we would expect the three principal stars to return: Verónica Sánchez as Coral, Lali Espósito as Wendy and Yanis Prado as Gina.

Espósito has proven to be one of the show’s most popular stars on social media, with the Argentine singer-songwriter boasting a whopping 9 million Instagram fans, as well as more than 6 million Twitter followers.

Viewers will also be intrigued to see the return of the trio’s rivals – Moisés and Christian – played by Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Enric Auquer respectively.

Sky Rojo season 3 trailer

There’s no trailer for Sky Rojo season three just yet, as we’re still waiting for confirmation that the show will return to Netflix.

Sky Rojo seasons 1-2 are available to stream on Netflix.