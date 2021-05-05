The Baby-Sitters Club season 2 release date: cast, trailer and latest news for Netflix comedy drama

The Baby-Sitters Club returns for a second season later this year, hooray! But unlike the original book series on which the programme is based, there are unlikely to be a further 129 series to follow.

Ann M. Martin’s original series of children’s books spanned a total 131 novels (of which she wrote the first 35), plus almost 100 spin-off books. We’re exhausted just thinking about it!

The author acted as producer on Netflix’s reboot of the stories, the first 10 episodes of which were released on the streaming platform in July 2020.

The series follows five middle-schoolers, who run a baby-sitting business together in the fictional town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

Here’s everything you need to know about season two.

When is season two of The Baby-Sitters Club released?

Netflix is yet to confirm a release date for season two, but the series’ production listing states that filming was due to begin on 20th February 2021. The series is likely to be released later this year.

What is The Baby-Sitters Club about?

The programme follows five friends who run a baby-sitting business together, and charts their friendship dramas and anxieties about growing up (from parental punishments to crushes and first periods).

The girls also encounter baby-sitting rivals in the form of teenager-run business The Baby-Sitters Agency, the members of which attempt to sabotage the BSC.

Not every part of the story is derived from the original books, and one storyline sees club member Mary Anne babysitting a transgender child called Bailey.

“The Baby-Sitters Club books were so inclusive for the time that they were written, and we wanted to carry that through to the present day,” series creator Rachel Shukert told Vanity Fair last year.

“Trans kids exist, and they need baby-sitters, and they need to be acknowledged. And to see Mary Anne recognise that and be able to advocate for this girl, and find her own strength in doing that, just felt like a really lovely way of carrying it through into the present day.”

Director Lucia Aniello also described the show’s source material as “ahead of its time”.

Is there a trailer for season two of The Baby-Sitters Club?

There isn’t a trailer for the second series yet. But, when announcing season two in October 2020, Netflix released a video of the cast revealing the news and lip-syncing to the theme song for the original 1990 HBO TV adaptation. Check it out below:

