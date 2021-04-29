Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet release date – David Attenborough to narrate Netflix documentary

Silverback Films, the award-winning team behind the Our Planet series, has joined forces with Sir David Attenborough for a new feature-length Netflix documentary entitled Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet.

Advertisement

The film, featuring the scientific investigations of world-renowned Professor Johan Tockström, tackles the subject of biodiversity and climate change, and how our actions are altering the stability of the planet we live on.

As Sir David explains, “The research featured in Breaking Boundaries is one of the clearest explanations I’ve seen of the threats we face and how we might tackle them. I hope that after watching this film, many more people will see the urgency of our current situation and be inspired by the possibility of creating a stable, healthy future for ourselves and the rest of the natural world.”

Read on for everything you need to know about the film, including its release date.

When is Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet on Netflix?

Netflix announced the upcoming documentary on Twitter in April. There is no confirmed date for the film’s release as yet, but it is expected to drop this summer.

Sir David Attenborough fans, assemble! 🌍



Today we announced a new feature documentary, BREAKING BOUNDARIES: THE SCIENCE OF OUR PLANET, narrated by Sir David and following the journey of world-renowned scientist Professor Johan Rockström. pic.twitter.com/1T6fmWaU6d — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 22, 2021

What is Breaking Boundaries about?

Narrated by David Attenborough, the film follows scientist Professor Johan Rockström as he investigates how humanity has pushed Earth beyond the boundaries that have kept the planet stable for 10,000 years, since the dawn of civilisation.

On his journey, Rockström details the thresholds of the planet that we must not exceed to save the stability of the world we live in, and to ensure the future of humanity. He suggests solutions we can put in place to protect Earth’s life support systems.

Swedish professor Rockström, who has appeared in documentaries including the award-winning climate change movie Before The Flood, is internationally recognised as an expert on global sustainability issues.

Talking about the documentary, he says: “This is about Earth’s life support system – the biosphere, a thin veil clinging to the surface of Earth where life thrives.”

“My work is about understanding the interactions between Earth’s climate, ecosystems and life, the ocean and ice sheets, rivers, lakes and soils, forests and farms, the carbon cycle… and people – the economy, governments, consumers. As a species, as a global civilisation, we are now in the driver’s seat. We are the main force for change in the biosphere.”

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Is there a trailer for Breaking Boundaries?

There isn’t a trailer at the moment, but you can watch a 10 minute preview of the new film here:

Advertisement

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet will be released on Netflix later this year. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide. Also visit our dedicated Documentaries hub for more news.