Lost in Space season 3 on Netflix: Release date, episodes and cast

The third season of Netflix sci-fi series Lost in Space has an official premiere date this December – and a newly released teaser trailer.

Advertisement

The reveal that the show had been renewed for a third instalment was somewhat bittersweet, as it will also be the final outing for the Robinsons.

On the plus side, knowing this in advance means that the writers can go out on their own terms and plan a suitably epic final chapter to their sci-fi saga.

The official teaser trailer begins with a shot of an empty spaceship, before we hear Will Robinson recording what sounds like a captain’s log. “If you’re watching this recording, there’s a chance things didn’t work out the way I hoped they would.”

According to the official synopsis, “the stakes are higher than ever and the Robinson family’s survival instincts will be put to the ultimate test.”

It continues, “After a year of being trapped on a mysterious planet, Judy (played Taylor Russell), Penny (Mina Sundwall), Will (Maxwell Jenkins) and the Robot (Brian Steele in a robot suit) must lead the 97 young Colonists in a harrowing evacuation — but not before secrets are unearthed that will change their lives forever.”

Based on the cult favourite ’60s show of the same name, Lost in Space follows the Robinson family on an ill-fated mission that leaves them stranded in the far reaches of the galaxy.

What follows is a struggle for survival, as they contend against robots, fuel shortages and other life-threatening challenges, culminating in a shocking cliffhanger at the end of season two.

Read on for everything we know so far about the third season of Lost in Space.

**DANGER, WILL ROBINSON! SPOILERS FOR SEASON ONE AND TWO BELOW**

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Will there be a Lost in Space season 3?

Lost in Space was renewed for a third season, due to hit our screens in 2021, back in March. However, Netflix confirmed that the upcoming season will sadly be the Robinson family’s final adventure.

More #LostinSpace is coming. The third and final season arrives in 2021 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/tZw1r5ZOCR — Lost In Space on Netflix (@lostinspacetv) March 9, 2020

Announcing the show’s renewal, showrunner Zack Estrin said that the Lost in Space team had always viewed The Robinsons’ story as a trilogy.

“A three-part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end,” he said. “It’s also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode — if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission — it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith… and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken.”

Fans of Estrin’s work are in luck though – he has signed a multi-year deal with Netflix so viewers can expect to see similar content from him in the future.

Lost in Space season 3 release date

Netflix has confirmed that Lost in Space season three will be released on Wednesday 1st December 2021.

The upcoming season will be the final instalment in the Lose in Space trilogy.

Lost in Space season 3 spoilers: What will happen?

The Lost in Space team has given very little away regarding plot points for the next season, but we can have a guess as to what the final season will look like.

At the end of Lost in Space season two, we saw the Robinson family split up after being attacked by a group of robots. Judy Robinson is left to captain a second spaceship – Jupiter 2 – to fly the group of children safely to Alpha Centauri while the Robinson parents fight the robots with the help of their savour bot Scarecrow.

Season three will hopefully reveal the fates of Maureen and John – did they survive the robot attack? And did the attacking robots completely take-over their spaceship Resolute? If so, season three is likely to follow the couple as they try to locate their children and reunite with them.

The upcoming season will also hopefully reveal who is behind the human-made signal, which is led Judy and Jupiter 2 to the Fortuna – a spaceship led by her biological father, Grant Kelly.

Viewers were also led to believe at the end of season two that the villainous Dr. Smith, who is actually June Harris – a petty criminal who assumed the identity of her sister to take her place on the Resolute, died whilst sacrificing herself to fight the robots. However, after her scarf is spotted aboard Jupiter 2, it’s possible that she did in fact survive.

Lost in Space season 3 cast: Who will appear?

We’re likely to see the Robinson family once again, which includes Maureen played by Molly Parker, the actress best known for her acclaimed performances in Deadwood and House of Cards, and John played by Toby Stephens, best known as the Bond villain in 2002’s Die Another Day.

The three children are played by Maxwell Jenkins (Sense8), Taylor Russell (Waves; Escape Room) and Mina Sundwall (Freeheld; Maggie’s Plan) – all of whom are likely to appear in season three.

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

As for Parker Posey (You’ve Got Mail), who gives a sinister turn as the evil June Harris in seasons one and two, it’s unknown whether she will appear as her character seemingly died at the end of last season, but June may still potentially be alive.

Stay tuned for any further cast announcements.

Lost in Space season 3 trailer

You can watch the teaser trailer for Lost in Space season 3 here.

Advertisement

Lost in Space seasons one and two are available to stream on Netflix. You can also check out the best Netflix series and best Netflix movies to keep you entertained or visit to our TV guide for more to watch.