Tiger King season 2 is coming to Netflix this year

Netflix has released a new trailer that shows some of the new documentary additions coming our way – and that includes a return to the, frankly bizarre, world of the Tiger King.

The first series of Tiger King, focusing on Joe Exotic, his animal park and his contentious relationship with big cat sanctuary owner Carole Baskin, came along at just the right time to become a cultural phenomenon. The series was released in 2020 right at the start of lockdown and the timing was perfect as it meant we all had something to get hooked on to forget about what was going on around us – for a few hours at least.

Now Netflix has given an update on the second season.

“Tiger King is coming back this year,” the streamer announced. “And season 2 promises just as much mayhem and madness as season 1!”

Tiger King is coming back this year — and Season 2 promises just as much mayhem and madness as Season 1! pic.twitter.com/mFBUxtAl6i — Netflix (@netflix) September 23, 2021

Not only that, but we also learned of four more true-crime series that are on the way, all sounding like they will be just as compelling as Tiger King.

Those shows landing in the near future are Bad Vegan, Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King, The Tinder Swindler and The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman. Check out the trailer – which has Netflix declare itself as the home of true crime – below.

You’re invited to the home of true crime, where the truth is unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/IBdRcOI0fI — Netflix (@netflix) September 23, 2021

Tiger King season 2 will be on Netflix later in the year, but that was not the only Tiger King related project in the works as Amazon was working on a series too that has since been shelved – which is a shame as at one point Nicolas Cage was lined up to play Exotic which is about as perfect a casting as we could have had.

