RadioTimes.com hosts exclusive Q&A with directors of Netflix documentary Pelé

Much like sports legends Maradona and Michael Jordan before him, Pelé is also getting the documentary treatment.

The retired Brazilian footballer is the subject of a brand new Netflix documentary delving into his stellar career – and the turbulent political background against which it was carved.

Pele, now 80-years-old, narrates his own story himself, aided by those who were close to him during his rise to global stardom, but archive footage also provides context and depth to a complex tale that is intrinsically tied to Brazil’s history.

RadioTimes.com sat down with directors David Tryhorn and Ben Nicholas to discuss the inner workings of such an endeavour (the pair were in negotiations with Pele’s management for eight months before they got a chance to speak to him).

Our very special Q&A with the film’s directors will go live on 24th February at 7pm on the RadioTimes.com Facebook page.

In our exclusive interview, Tryhorn and Nichols open up about their experience of meeting Pelé, sifting through hours of archive footage to find the best clips to bring the documentary to life and the player’s enduring legacy in terms of football and politics.

They also touch on their filmmaking influences, and even share anecdotes about putting together a BBQ for Pele and his former teammates.

For fans of Pelé, football or just great documentary filmmaking, it’s an event not to be missed!

Pele is available to stream on Netflix. Our Q&A with directors David Tryhorn and Ben Nicholas will go live on the RadioTimes.com Facebook page tomorrow at 7pm.

