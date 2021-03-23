Sky Rojo season 2 release date: Latest news on the drama’s return after that shocking cliffhanger

Spanish drama Sky Rojo only recently landed on Netflix but many subscribers have already binge-watched the entire first season and been left reeling by its shocking cliffhanger ending.

The fast-paced and darkly comedic offering from the creators of Money Heist followed three sex workers, Coral, Gina and Wendy, as they attempted to escape from their cruel pimp.

Fortunately, a second season has already been confirmed so we will be getting answers to the huge questions left looming after the open-ended season one finale.

Read on for everything we know about Sky Rojo season two, but beware that spoilers follow for the episodes released so far.

Sky Rojo season 2 release date

Good news: Sky Rojo will be getting a second season on Netflix, as the streaming service commissioned both instalments at once with its initial order.

It’s a strong show of faith in the vision of creators Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, who have previously worked together on the international mega-hit Money Heist.

Sky Rojo season two does not have a confirmed release date just yet, but most scripted dramas tend to follow a roughly annual production cycle.

If Sky Rojo is consistent with this trend, we could see the second season debut in early 2022, but that this is partly dependent on how the COVID-19 pandemic develops over the next year.

Filming on the first season was halted midway through production as the illness began spreading across Europe, but it is hoped that this can be avoided in the future with help from a continued vaccine rollout.

Sky Rojo ending explained

Sky Rojo’s first season ended on a jaw-dropping cliffhanger that left every main character in a dangerous position.

Coral, Gina and Wendy have had a tough time since escaping from Romeo’s club, but in the final episode we see them enact a plan that they hope will give them a chance at a fresh start.

Wendy and Gina get to work setting a trap for henchmen Moisés and Christian, while Coral bravely returns to the Las Novias Club to rob Romeo’s safe of its cash and passports.

Suffice to say, things don’t go quite as expected.

Moisés falls into the trap that Wendy and Gina set for him, inadvertently driving into a huge hole which the ladies then fill with gravel and sand, burying him alive.

But of course, Moisés doesn’t go down without a fight and fires his gun at Wendy as she operates the digger, with one shot hitting her in the abdomen.

In the final moments of the episode, she begins bleeding heavily and Gina looks terrified as any medical help is far away.

Moisés is in a similarly dire situation, facing a serious risk of suffocation unless someone can save him from the pit he’s been buried in.

Unfortunately, he abandoned his brother Christian on the highway in an attempt to steer him away from a life of crime, while his only other ally, Romeo, is otherwise engaged.

Coral heads up to his office in Club Las Novias on the pretence of wanting to work for him again, but Romeo attacks her as he is furious that she slept with Moisés.

During the fight that ensues, Romeo suffers a heart attack after taking a huge amount of cocaine in an earlier scene and Coral makes the noble decision to try to save his life by performing CPR.

She successfully revives him, but he begins strangling her immediately after regaining consciousness, which is where things are left as the credits begin rolling.

Sky Rojo season 2 theories

After such a dramatic ending, it’s hardly surprising that theories are cropping up about what could happen next, but at this point nobody knows for sure.

The first episode back will have a lot of questions to answer, with fans no doubt most intrigued by what the fate of Coral, Wendy and Moisés could be, as all three are in such imminent danger.

It’s possible that Gina could decide to dig up Moisés as the only person in the vicinity who could possibly help Wendy, but of course, he would only do so on the condition that they return to the club and face the horrors that await them there.

As for Coral, she has proven herself to be a tough fighter and so while Romeo appeared to have the upper hand in the season one finale, we wouldn’t be surprised to see her strike back with a devastating blow.

We’ll keep this page updated with more Sky Rojo season two story details as they come in.

Sky Rojo season 2 cast

The main cast of Sky Rojo are expected to return for the second season, including Verónica Sánchez, Lali Espósito and Yany Prado in the lead roles of Coral, Wendy and Gina.

Loathsome villains Romeo, Moisés and Christian are also likely to be back, portrayed by Asier Etxeandía, Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Enric Auquer respectively.

Sky Rojo season 2 trailer

There’s no trailer for Sky Rojo’s second season just yet and we probably won’t see one for a while given that the show is yet to start filming. Watch this space for updates.

