Marriage or Mortgage release date: Everything you need to know about Netflix’s new dating series

Would you rather have a nice house you can cherish forever? Or a big, fabulous wedding that will put all your guests to shame? Well, that’s the exact question Netflix are asking couples in their new reality series, Marriage or Mortgage.

In the 10-part series, coming to the streaming site this March, Nashville-based wedding planner Sarah Miller and real estate agent Nichole Holmes will help couples decide what’s more important to them – their big day or a roof over their head.

So, what will it be?

Here’s everything you need to know about Marriage or Mortgage.

When is Marriage or Mortgage on Netflix?

The new series will be available to stream on Netflix from Wednesday, March 10th 8am GMT.

Who are the couples on Marriage or Mortgage?

The cast hasn’t yet been revealed, but it looks like we could be seeing a new couple in each episode of the 10 episodes.

Netflix

Who are the experts helping the contestants decide on Marriage or Mortgage?

Sarah Miller and Nichole Holmes will be helping the couples make that very big decision.

Miller is an events and wedding planner from Nashville, Tennessee.

As a “hopeless romantic who spared no expense planning her own wedding” she evidently shares the same sentiment as many of her brides and grooms that “your wedding day is the most important and happiest day of your life, and the memories you make are priceless”.

Holmes is a luxury real estate agent, who believes that “if it doesn’t make dollars it doesn’t make sense”.

The twice-divorced business woman will tell anyone “that a set of sparkling new house keys is the most romantic (and practical!) decision any couple can make”.

The duo will come armed with their strong opinions and best sales strategies to win a newly engaged couple over to their side.

Is there a Marriage or Mortgage trailer?

There is! The clip shows the couples debating whether or not they should go through with their wedding plans or park it for the opportunity to have their own home, and start a family.

You can watch it below.

Marriage or Mortgage is available to stream on Netflix from March 10th.