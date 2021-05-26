RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 cast: Meet the returning queens

If your life isn’t feeling quite fabulous enough right now, don’t fret: Mama Ru is back with a sixth series of Drag Race All Stars, and the returning queens have now been revealed.

Spanning across the seasons, familiar faces back for lip syncing fun include Jiggly Caliente from season four, Serena Cha Cha from season five and Silky Nutmeg Ganache from season 11.

Scroll down for the full line-up as we prepare to crown America’s Next Drag (All Stars) Superstar…

A’keria C. Davenport

Instagram: @mizakeriachanel

Miss Black Universe 2017, A’keria came in third on season 11 of Drag Race. She has won many national drag pageantry titles but is perhaps best known for her “Where is the body?” meme.

Jiggly Caliente

Instagram: @jigglycalienteofficial

Season four introduced us to Jiggly Caliente, who finished in eighth place. She has a successful acting career, appearing in Broad City and Pose, in which she plays Veronica.

Jan Sport

Instagram: @janjanjan

Jan’s performing career goes beyond lip syncing – she has showcased her singing voice on America’s Got Talent and The Voice. She works in New York City as a drag performer and finished eighth on season 12 of Drag Race.

Ra’Jah O’ Hara

Instagram: @therajahoharashow

Ra’Jah made quite the impact in season 11, causing drama and wowing with her lip sync skills. She finished the series in ninth place. Apparently she is “back with a new attitude.”

Ginger Minj

Instagram: @gingerminj

Another All Stars alum, Ginger Minj appeared in season two after finishing second on season seven of the main show. She’s had quite the post-Drag Race career, releasing albums, voicing a character in animated series Super Drag and appearing in Netflix film Dumplin’.

Yara Sofia

Instagram: @yarasofiapr

You might remember Yara Sofia from season six of Drag Race, where she finished fourth and became the third ever Miss Congeniality, or from the first season of All Stars, where she was paired with Alexis Mateo (also from Puerto Rico).

Silky Nutmeg Ganache

Instagram: @silkyganache

A Marmite Queen – you either love her or hate her. Silky finished third on season 11 and has gone on to work with music royalty, like Lizzo and Iggy Azalea.

Pandora Boxx

Instagram: @pandoraboxx

You might be experiencing a bit of deja-vu right now – Pandora Boxx has already been part of All Stars, appearing in season one (she didn’t stay long though, she was eliminated first). We originally met her in season two of Drag Race, where she came fifth and gave the world her memorable Carol Channing impersonation on the first-ever Snatch Game.

Scarlet Envy

Instagram: @scarletenvy

Scarlet came tenth in season 11. She was popular with fans, and her looks impressed the judges, but it was the dancing and performing that let her down.

Serena Cha Cha

Instagram: @myron.morgan

It wasn’t long after graduating art school that Serena appeared on season five of Drag Race. She was eliminated after only two episodes – perhaps she can make up for lost time in All Stars?

Kylie Sonique Love

Instagram: @xosonique

If you cast your mind back to season two, you’ll remember Kylie Sonique Love, who also starred in RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular in 2018. She made her-story when she became the first queen on the show to reveal she is a trans woman.

Trinity K. Bonet

Instagram: @trinitykbonet

Famed for her lip syncing style, Trinity K Bonet was a star of season six, where she wowed Mama Ru with her stand-up comedy challenge.

Eureka O’ Hara

Instagram: @eurekaohara

Eureka was forced to exit season nine early when she picked up an injury, but returned for season ten where she only narrowly missed out on becoming America’s Next Drag Superstar. She was part of HBO series We’re Here.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season six will air on Netflix.

