Pacific Rim: The Black release date – Latest news on blockbuster anime spin-off

Directed by Academy Award-winner Guillermo del Toro, the first Pacific Rim movie made a big impression when it stormed into cinemas back in 2013.

The films are set in an apocalyptic future where gigantic monsters called Kaiju have emerged from the depths of the ocean and pushed the human race to the brink of annihilation.

In response, we built giant robots – also known as Jaegers – each one controlled by two highly trained pilots, to fight these new foes in one-on-one combat.

The premise might be a little daft but del Toro’s original film proved that it definitely had legs – that is, until 2018’s sequel Uprising proved to be a critical and commercial dud.

It’s hoped we’ll see a return to form as the franchise shifts to Netflix for a new anime series that follows two siblings attempting to survive in Australia as the country is overrun by Kaiju.

Read on for everything you need to know about Pacific Rim: The Black.

Pacific Rim: The Black release date

Pacific Rim: The Black will be available to binge on Netflix from Thursday 4th March, with all seven episodes launching at once as a box set.

In order to watch, you’ll need a Netflix subscription, which are available from £5.99 per month for the basic plan.

Pacific Rim: The Black plot

Netflix

Pacific Rim: The Black takes place at the most desperate point in humanity’s war against the Kaiju, with Australia evacuated as the continent is entirely overrun by the monsters.

Teenage siblings Taylor and Hayley Travis stay behind to search for their missing parents, stumbling upon an old abandoned Jaeger and attempting to teach themselves how to pilot the battered machine.

Expect a blend of epic monster battles and family drama as the two of them navigate an incredibly hostile new world, where they also find themselves targeted by scheming human foes.

It’s yet to be confirmed where exactly Pacific Rim: The Black falls on the franchise’s timeline, i.e. whether it is a prequel or a sequel to the previously released films.

Pacific Rim: The Black cast

In the English version of Pacific Rim: The Black, the Travis siblings are voiced by Gideon Adlon (Netflix’s The Society) and Calum Worthy (American Vandal).

In the Japanese dub, these roles are played by Yui Shimodaya and Yūsuke Kobayashi respectively.

The cast also includes Erica Lindbeck, a prolific voice actor who has previously worked on Avengers Assemble, DC Super Hero Girls and Persona 5: The Animation, as well as video games Cyberpunk 2077 and Mortal Kombat 11.

Pacific Rim: The Black is written by Greg Johnson (X-Men: Evolution) and Craig Kyle (Hulk vs Wolverine).

Pacific Rim: The Black trailer

The first trailer for Pacific Rim: The Black was released in February 2021 and clocked up more than one million views. Check it out below:

A second trailer dropped the week before release, which gave a closer look at the threats that the Travis siblings will be going up against over the course of the season.

Pacific Rim: The Black is streaming on Netflix from Thursday 4th March.