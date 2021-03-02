Jupiter’s Legacy release date: Cast, plot and trailer

A brand new superhero series adapted from a comic is coming to Netflix, following in the footsteps of The Umbrella Academy and Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys.

Created by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, who also have executive producer credits on the Netflix series, Jupiter’s Legacy follows the world’s first generation of superheroes as they look to their children to continue their legacy.

The multigenerational saga will see both superheroes and supervillains struggle with parenthood as their children attempt to live up to their expectations – or do just the opposite.

Read on for everything you need to know about Netflix’s latest superhero offering.

Jupiter’s Legacy release date

All eight episodes of Jupiter’s Legacy will be available to stream on Netflix from Friday 7th May 2021.

Jupiter’s Legacy trailer

Following the release of a brief teaser trailer, Netflix dropped a Jupiter’s Legacy First Look clip featuring drawings by Frank Quitely. Keen-eyed fans may notice some hidden details below:

Here’s the teaser Netflix released in February 2021:

What is Jupiter’s Legacy about

Much like The Boys, Jupiter’s Legacy is also a subversive take on caped crusaders.

The series offers a superpowered version of the boomer vs millennial debate, exploring the divide between the shiny superheroes of the Golden Age and their cynical celebrity offspring – with plenty of references and twists to classic Marvel and DC characters.

Jupiter’s Legacy also has its very own version of the Avengers or the Justice League, with the Union of Justice tasked with stopping supervillains from taking over the world, including season 1’s Thanos-like big bad Blackstar.

Jupiter’s Legacy cast

Josh Duhamel will play The Utopian/Sheldon Sampson, while Leslie Bibb plays Lady Liberty/Grace Sampson. Their daughter Chloe is played by Elena Kampouris while their son Brandon is played by Andrew Horton.

Their uncle, Brainwave/Walter Sampson, will be played by Ben Daniels.

The season’s villain will be played by pro wrestler Tyler Mane in heavy prosthetics, while Ian Quinlan is Hutch, the son of one of the world’s greatest supervillains.

