How to read Jupiter’s Legacy (and Jupiter’s Circle) comics in order

The first collaboration between Netflix and its recently acquired indie comics imprint Millarworld is finally here, introducing the world to a wild new universe of noble superheroes and scheming villains.

Jupiter’s Legacy explores the worrying rift between the world’s first caped crusaders – who emerged shortly after the Great Depression – and their children, who have grown up with the all the luxuries of the modern world.

Sheldon Sampson aka The Utopian (Josh Duhamel) sees the world in black-and-white, arguing that heroes never have any justification to use lethal force, while the new generation of capes believe things are not quite so simple.

This story was initially explored in two series published by Image Comics: Jupiter’s Legacy and Jupiter’s Circle, both of which are closely interconnected.

If the Netflix show has you hooked and you’re keen to explore this world further, you should be aware that there are two options when it comes to working out the order in which to read the Jupiter’s Legacy comics. Scroll on for your full explanation and our verdict on which is best.

Jupiter’s Legacy: release order

The Jupiter’s Legacy comic books were released in an order comparable to that of the Star Wars saga, starting in the present day before darting back for a prequel story and then picking up again in the near future.

The prequel series was actually titled Jupiter’s Circle, but these comics adopted the Legacy name when they were recently reprinted in graphic novel form.

At the same time, the reading order was changed by Netflix and Millarworld so that the prequel comics are now listed first, even though they were actually released later.

Here is the original release order of the Jupiter’s Legacy comic books:

Just because this is the original order, you shouldn’t necessarily think that it is the “correct” way of enjoying Jupiter’s Legacy – in fact, we’d argue the opposite.

Jupiter’s Legacy: chronological order

Netflix

While the Star Wars saga benefits from watching the originals first – as starting with the prequels will spoil major plot points – we would actually recommend reading the Jupiter’s Legacy comic books in the new order put forward by Netflix and Millarworld.

This is because the prequel stories, formerly known as Jupiter’s Circle, do a good job of setting the stage for the present day plot and introducing the key players of this fictional universe, while not detracting from twists that follow.

By reading them first, the dramatic events that unfold in the present day will carry more weight as you will likely feel more invested in the characters.

Here is the chronological reading order for Jupiter’s Legacy:

Whichever order you pick, we wish you happy reading!

Jupiter’s Legacy premieres on Netflix on Friday 7th May. Check out more of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.