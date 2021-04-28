Master of None season 3 release date: Cast, trailer and latest news for Aziz Ansari’s Netflix series

By: Anna Barry

Aziz Ansari won critical acclaim for his portrayal of Dev Shah in his semi-autobiographical series Master of None, premiering in 2015, with the second season coming to Netflix in 2017. The series was nominated for four Emmy awards in 2017, and in 2018 Ansari won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy TV series.

Speaking of a possible third season, Ansari told New York Magazine in 2017 that he would have to “become a different guy before I write a third season. I’ve got to get married or have a kid or something. I don’t have anything else to say about being a young guy being single in New York eating food around town all the time.”

Finally now the wait is over – but Master of None is returning under a somewhat different guise.

Master of None season 3 release date

The five-part third season of Master of None will launch on Netflix on 23rd May, 2021.

Master of None season 3 trailer

In the new Master of None trailer, which suggests the new season will have the subtitle ‘Moments in Love’ we get a glimpse into the relationship between Denise (Lena Waithe) and her partner Alicia (Naomi Ackie), as they dance, drive, bathe, get ready for bed, laugh, argue and cry.

Master of None season 3 cast

The show’s creator Aziz Ansari will return for season three as Dev Shah.

He wrote Season 3 alongside Lena Waithe, an American screenwriter, producer and actress, renowned for creating various series’ such as The Chi, Boomerang and Twenties. She played Dev’s childhood friend Denise in both seasons one and two of Master of None, and shares an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series with Ansari for her co-writing of ‘Thanksgiving’, the eighth episode of season two.

Netflix

Naomi Ackie, who joins the cast for season three, is a British actress whose role as Bonnie on The End of the F***ing World landed her a BAFTA in 2020.

Together, Waithe and Ackie will lead three as married couple Denise (Waithe) and Alicia (Ackie).

Ansari’s mother and father, Fatima and Shoukath Ansari, also return for season three to play Dev’s parents.

Netflix’s new trailer only depicts Waithe and Ackie, so it is unclear whether former cast members such as Noël Wells, Eric Wareheim, Kelvin Yu and Alessandra Mastronardi will also return. Season one was based in New York City and season two in NYC and Italy, whereas season three is set in London, so perhaps we will see some British actors making an appearance.

What is Master of None season 3 about?

Season one of Master of None followed Dev as he finds himself through his relationships with his parents, friends and girlfriend.

Season two sees Dev working on himself cross-continentally as he escapes to Italy following a split from his girlfriend before returning to New York. Themes such as race, religion and relationships crop up again.

As alluded to by the new Netflix trailer, season three will not be following the misadventures of Dev but rather the love story between Denise and Alicia.

Master of None season 3 comes to Netflix on 23rd May