Meet the cast of Master of None on Netflix

Aziz Ansari is bringing back his cult favourite Netflix series Master of None but this latest chapter is a big departure from what came before.

While the first two seasons focused on Dev (Ansari) as he attempted to find love, first in New York City and later in Italy, this third entry follows two completely different protagonists.

Master of None: Moments in Love follows the ups and downs of married couple Alicia (Naomi Ackie) and Denise (Lena Waithe), the latter of whom played a supporting role in the first two seasons.

It looks to be a less comedic offering from Ansari, who remains attached as director and co-writer, opting instead for a more emotional examination of life in a committed relationship.

Read on for the full Master of None cast, from the original series to Moments in Love, including some A-list guest stars.

Master of None: Moments in Love cast

Lena Waithe plays Denise

Netflix

Who is Denise? When we are reintroduced to her in season three, also known as Moments in Love, Denise is married to Alicia and the two are living together in upstate New York. She is an author currently working on her second book.

What else has Lena Waithe been in? Waithe has also appeared in Netflix’s Dear White People series and HBO thriller Westworld. She voiced a character named after her in the animated comedy Big Mouth.

Naomi Ackie plays Alicia

Netflix

Who is Alicia? Alicia is Denise’s wife who makes her debut in 2021’s Moments in Love. The series follows the ups and downs of their relationships, with fertility being a major talking point as Alicia considers IVF treatment.

What else has Naomi Ackie been in? Ackie won a BAFTA for her performance as Bonnie in the second season of The End of the F***ing World. She has also appeared in The Bisexual, Cleaning Up and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, where she played rebel fighter Jannah.

Aziz Ansari plays Dev Shah

Netflix

Who is Dev? Dev was the main protagonist of Master of None’s first two seasons, but takes a much smaller role in the third instalment. He is an actor who specialises in commercials, with an advert for Go-Gurt (known as Frubes in the UK) being his most prolific work to date.

What else has Aziz Ansari been in? Ansari rose to fame on the US sitcom Parks and Recreation, where he played aspiring entrepreneur Tom Haverford. On the big screen, he has appeared in comedies 30 Minutes or Less and This Is The End.

Master of None seasons 1 and 2 cast

Noël Wells plays Rachel Silva

Netflix

Who is Rachel Silva? Rachel is a music publicist who is romantically involved with Dev.

What else has Noël Wells been in? Wells built a reputation for herself on the American sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live, where she worked for around a year back in 2013. More recently, she has moved into voice work with a lead role on sci-fi comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Eric Wareheim plays Arnold Baumheiser

Netflix

Who is Arnold Baumheiser? Arnold is one of Dev’s closest friends.

What else has Eric Wareheim been in? Eric is probably best known as one half of the American comedy double act Tim and Eric, whose most prolific work to date is ludicrously titled sketch series Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! He also played Gabor in several episodes of The Office (US).

Kelvin Yu plays Brian Chang

Netflix

Who is Brian Chang? Brian is another of Dev’s close friends.

What else has Kelvin Yu been in? Yu has taken small roles in a wide variety of projects including Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Cloverfield, NCIS and Torchwood. Behind the camera, he is an executive producer on the long-running animated series Bob’s Burgers.

Alessandra Mastronardi plays Francesca

Netflix

Who is Francesca? Francesca is a woman Dev meets while on holiday in Italy and the two of them form a close bond.

What else has Alessandra Mastronardi been in? Mastronardi has acted in several films and television shows in her native Italy. Her English-language work includes 2015 biopic Life and Netflix drama Medici.

Master of None guest stars

Angela Bassett plays Catherine

Who is Catherine? Catherine is Denise’s mother who struggles to accept her daughter’s sexuality.

What else has Angela Bassett been in? Bassett is one of the biggest names in Hollywood, having starred in a number of prolific projects. She earned an Academy Award nomination for her portrayal of Tina Turner in biopic What’s Love Got to Do With It, with later notable works including Malcolm X, Marvel’s Black Panther and Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

John Legend plays himself

Getty

What is John Legend’s Master of None cameo? The superstar musician appears in the second season, playing music at a posh dinner party.

What else has John Legend been in? Legend is primarily a musician but did take an acting role in acclaimed 2016 musical La La Land.

Claire Danes plays Nina

Who is Nina? Nina is a woman who Dev has a brief dalliance with but she’s hiding a big secret.

What else has Claire Danes been in? In recent years, Danes has become best known as CIA agent Carrie Mathison in espionage thriller series Homeland. Prior to taking on that role, she had given memorable performances in Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet and Stardust, among other projects.

Raven-Symoné plays herself

Disney

What is Raven Symoné’s Master of None cameo? Raven plays herself as a talk show host in the second season.

What else has Raven Symoné been in? Raven is probably best known as a Disney Channel star, having played the title role in children’s favourite That’s So Raven – which recently returned on Disney Plus as Raven’s Home.

Noah Emmerich plays Mark

Netflix

Who is Mark? Mark is a man that Dev has a difficult experience with while waiting in line at an ice cream parlour.

What else has Noah Emmerich been in? Emmerich played FBI agent Stan Beeman in acclaimed Cold War thriller The Americans. He has since taken a recurring role on Netflix comedy Space Force. On the big screen, Emmerich can be seen in The Truman Show, Super 8 and Tom Hardy’s Warrior.

Master of None Presents: Moments in Love debuts on Netflix on Sunday 23rd May.