The series is a prestige production, with Academy Award winner Chazelle in the director's chair, BAFTA-winning writer Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials) penning the scripts and Grammy-winning composer Glen Ballard handling the music.

The first teaser doesn't give much away, following Holland's character as he walks through the Paris streets to his humble bar, but stopping short of giving us a glimpse inside.

The trailer also comes with a release date for the show, Friday 8th May, conveniently timed for binge watchers on a bank holiday in the UK.

The Eddy also stars Melissa George (In Treatment), Tcheky Karyo (Baptiste), Joanna Kulig (Cold War), Tahar Rahim (Mary Magdalene) and French actress Leïla Bekhti (Midnight Sun).

Expect emotional drama and the uniting power of good tunes, as the show's tagline reads: "Music beats everything."

