The Innocent release date: Everything you need to know about the Harlan Coben Netflix thriller

With over 75 million books in print, Harlan Coben is one of the most popular crime-mystery writers in the world.

Ever since he entered into a five-year deal with Netflix, he’s gained even more fans as TV series adaptations of his novels have turned into highly binge-worthy watches – The Stranger, Safe and The Woods being some examples so far.

The next offering of this successful collaboration is set to launch in the coming weeks: a Spanish-language mystery titled The Innocent (El Inocente) that looks perfectly poised to fill the Money Heist-shaped hole in the viewing calendar.

Here’s everything we know so far about The Innocent.

When is The Innocent released on Netflix?

The platform has confirmed all eight episodes of the drama will be available to stream from 30th April.

All episodes are directed by renowned Spanish filmmaker Oriol Paulo, so expect a cinematic touch.

The Innocent plot

The series wastes no time in bringing viewers into the mystery as they introduce Mateo (played by Mario Casas), who steps in when he sees a fight and inadvertently becomes a murderer.

Nine years later, he has served time for homicide and is an ex-con who takes nothing for granted.

His wife, Olivia (Aura Garrido), is pregnant and the two of them are about to get the house of their dreams. Life has turned around and is on the verge of being better than they imagined until a shocking and inexplicable call to Olivia’s cell phone brings disturbing news that forces the couple to rebuild once again.

Based on Coben’s novel from 2005, there are sure to be unexpected twists at every stage of this story as Mateo and Olivia find themselves embroiled in some unfortunate and possibly fatal scenarios.

The Innocent cast

For fans of Spanish TV, the cast will be full of familiar faces. Mario Casas plays the main character, Mateo – you may recognise him from a host of Netflix productions including The Paramedic (El Practicante), The Occupant (Hogar), The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo) and The Bar (El Bar).

Aura Garrido (El día de mañana, El Ministerio del Tiempo) plays Mateo’s wife, Olivia, while other cast members include Alexandra Jiménez, Gonzalo de Castro, Jose Coronado, Miki Esparbé and Martina Gusman.

The Innocent trailer

Netflix released a teaser for the series in early March. Check it out below.

The Innocent will be available to stream on Netflix from 30th April. You can purchase Harlan Coben's novel upon which the series is based The Innocent on Amazon.