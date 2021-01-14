When is The White Tiger released on Netflix? Everything you need to know

Aravind Adiga’s debut novel The White Tiger was one of the most successful novels of the ’00s, winning the Man Booker Prize in 2008 and making the New York Times bestsellers list alongside a string of glowing reviews.

Now, the book has been adapted into a brand new feature film for Netflix, starring both A-list talent such as Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and relative newcomers like lead actor Adarsh Gourav.

Read on for everything you need to know about the film.

When is The White Tiger released on Netflix?

The film will arrive on the streaming platform on Friday 22nd January 2021.

What is The White Tiger about?

Based on Aravind Adiga’s best-selling novel of the same name, the film tells the story of Balram and his rise from a poor villager into a hugely successful entrepreneur.

Crucial on his journey is Balram’s relationship with Ashok and Pinky, a wealthy couple who have recently returned to India from the US, for whom Balram starts working as a driver.

An excellent servant, Balram originally has a great rapport with his masters, whom he appears to greatly respect, but a shocking incident sees their relationship crumble and Balram seizes the opportunity to rebel.

The White Tiger cast

The main role of Balram is played by relative newcomer Adarsh Gourav, whose only previous screen acting experience has been on a handful of Indian television series.

There is some big-name talent involved as well: acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao, who has appeared in a number of popular Hindi films, takes on the role of Ashok, while Pinky is played by megastar Priyanka Chopra Jonas who has starred in several high profile roles both in Bollywood and Hollywood.

The White Tiger cast also includes Mahesh Manjrekar, Nalneesh Neel, Vijay Maurya and Kamlesh Gill.

The White Tiger trailer

You can check out a trailer for the film below, which begins with Balram narrating his first encounter with Ashok and also hints at the major incident that derails their relationship.

The White Tiger is released on Netflix on Friday 22nd January 2021.