Schumacher: release date and everything you need to know about the F1 documentary

In recent years Netflix has put out documentaries about some of the planet’s greatest ever sports stars: from The Last Dance, which chronicled the career of NBA icon Michael Jordan across 10 episodes, to Pele a feature-length film about the titular Brazilian football superstar.

Now it’s Formula One legend Michael Schumacher’s turn to be profiled, with the seven-time World Champion the subject of a brand new documentary coming to Netflix in the near future.

Schumacher is one of the most successful drivers of all time, but has been out of the public eye ever since a life-threatening accident whilst skiing in 2013 – from which he continues to recover at home.

The film will include in-depth interviews and previously unseen archive footage from his career – read on for everything you need to know.

Schumacher release date

Schumacher will be released on Netflix on Wednesday 15th September 2021 – roughly 30 years after the German’s F1 debut in 1991.

SCHUMACHER – the first film supported by his family – gives unique insights into the life of the seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher. Only on Netflix, from 15 September. pic.twitter.com/ChcEEaKfsb — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 30, 2021

What is included in Schumacher?

The film will be made up of a combination of original interviews and archive footage – some of which is previously unseen – telling the story of his career, from his early days karting in Kerpen to winning a record seventh world title in 2004.

Amongst those to be interviewed for the film are family members including his wife, father, and brother, and other F1 icons such as Jean Todt, Bernie Ecclestone, Sebastian Vettel, Mika Häkkinen, Damon Hill, Flavio Briatore, and David Coulthard.

Speaking about the film, Schumacher’s press officer Sabine Kehm said, “Michael Schumacher has redefined the professional image of a racing driver and has set new standards. In his quest for perfection, he spared neither himself nor his team, driving them to the greatest successes. He is admired all over the world for his leadership qualities.

“He found the strength for this task and the balance to recharge at home, with his family, whom he loves idolatrously. In order to preserve his private sphere as a source of strength, he has always rigorously and consistently separated his private from his public life.

“This film tells of both worlds. It is his family’s gift to their beloved husband and father.”

The film is directed by Hanns-Bruno Kammertöns, Vanessa Nöcker, and Michael Wech, who previously worked on a documentary about another German sporting legend – former tennis star Boris Becker.

Schumacher trailer

There is not yet a trailer for the film – but we’ll post one here as and when it becomes available.

Schumacher will arrive on Netflix on Wednesday 15th September 2021.