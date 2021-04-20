Stowaway release date: Netflix movie’s cast, trailer and plot

As 2021 continues, Netflix has a huge number of exciting new films up its sleeve to keep you entertained. One of the next big movies to arrive on the streaming platform is sci-fi thriller Stowaway.

With an A-list cast that includes Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette, and an intriguing plot involving a perilous excursion to Mars, this seems like a film that could be featured on a good number of Netflix queues in the near future.

Read on for everything you need to know, including plot details and a look at the trailer.

Stowaway release date

The film was acquired by Netflix back in December 2020 and will be released by the streamer on Thursday 22nd April 2021.

Stowaway plot

Based on the synopsis, the film sounds like an extremely tense space survival story in the vein of Gravity – with a crew fighting for their lives after a catastrophic accident occurs.

The official plot provided by Netflix reads, “On a mission headed to Mars, an unintended stowaway accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life support systems.

“Facing dwindling resources and a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision.” We’re already feeling anxious…

Stowaway cast

Netflix

There are some big names attached to this film, with top billing given to Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick, who plays the role of medical researcher Zoe Levenson.

There’s also a major part for Hereditary and Knives Out star Toni Collette as the ship’s commander Marina Barnett, while the remaining cast members are Shamier Anderson (Wynonna Earp) as the titular Stowaway Michael Adams and Daniel Dae Kim (Lost) as biologist David Kim.

Stowaway trailer

You can get your first taste of the peril the crew members find themselves in by watching the below trailer, and be warned: it looks like a deeply stressful viewing experience…

Stowaway is available on Netflix from 22nd April 2021.