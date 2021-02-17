Never Have I Ever season 2 release date: guide to Netflix comedy including cast and plot

Mindy Kaling’s coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever arrived on Netflix last year, with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan making her TV debut as awkward teen Devi and over 40 million households binging the 10-part series.

Unsurprisingly, Netflix announced soon after that the show would return for a second series and with March fast approaching, fans are beginning to wonder when we’ll next see the Sherman Oaks High School students once again.

Luckily, the show confirmed at the end of last year that production had already begun, and that fans can expect a host of new cast members, including Atypical’s Megan Suri and American Vandal’s Tyler Alvarez.

With series one ending on a major cliffhanger – (are you Team Paxton or Team Ben?) – we’re desperate to know what will happen in the upcoming series. Here’s everything we know so far about Never Have I Ever season two.

Never Have I Ever season 2 on Netflix: Is it coming back?

Yes! The show’s Twitter account announced its renewal with a video of the cast on a Zoom call – a sight we’ve become all too familiar with during lockdown.

❗️❗️ MAITREYI GOT BANGS ❗️❗️ oh yeah, and Never Have I Ever got a season 2 🙃 pic.twitter.com/sHJhjQMmXb — Never Have I Ever (@neverhaveiever) July 1, 2020

The 60-second clip features Lee Rodriguez (Fabiola Torres), Ramona Young (Eleanor Wong), Poorna Jagannathan (Nalini Vishwakumar), Darren Barnet (Paxton Hall-Yoshida), Jaren Lewison (Ben Gross) and Richa Moorjani (Kamala) as they learn the good news from Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Devi Vishwakumar).

While at first they think Maitreyi called them together to talk about her new lockdown fringe (or ‘bangs’ as the Americans say), she eventually manages to tell them that Never Have I Ever will be back for season two.

Series creator Mindy Kaling also tweeted announcing her excitement for the second season, adding: “It’s all because you guys turned up to watch it and told your friends – it’s that simple! Thank you so much. And THANK YOU to our partners at Netflix.”

The renewal news comes just over two months after the first season launched on Netflix.

Never Have I Ever season 2 release date

While season two has officially been confirmed, Netflix has not yet given us a release – instead promising that Never Have I Ever’s second season is “coming soon”.

That being said, the show announced on Twitter back in November that it had begun production on season two with a video featuring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Ramona Young, Lee Rodriguez, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Richa Moorjani, Poorna Jagannathan and new cast member Megan Suri on set.

the only thing better than hearing nhie is back in production is getting to meet the newest cast member @megansuri !!! 💘 pic.twitter.com/8Wv1BscTEq — Never Have I Ever (@neverhaveiever) November 23, 2020

The first season of Never Have I Ever entered production in early 2019 and arrived on Netflix around a year later.

Netflix typically puts out a new season of its half-hour series – think Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Santa Clarita Diet, Grace and Frankie – every year, so the earliest RadioTimes.com predicts a return for Never Have I Ever is spring 2021.

However, it’s worth noting that the current hiatus in TV production caused by the coronavirus pandemic could have a knock-on effect which leads to any filming being postponed, due cast and production talent being tied up in other delayed projects.

What will happen in Never Have I Ever season 2?

While Netflix has given very little away as to what we can expect from season two, Lena Khan, who directs a few episodes of the upcoming series, has teased what’s to come for Devi.

“There’s 10 episodes in the season so I’m doing about two and a half of them. Because of COVID, we’re splitting one of them because crazy scheduling madness,” she told RadioTimes.com in February.

“Devi kind of – I don’t think I can say much but in the first season, she was trying to figure out how to deal with her situation with her father and now she’s kind of calibrating a different level of cool in her school.”

Never Have I Ever season 2 trailer

With no second season confirmed, there’s no trailer yet – obviously.

But if you’re looking for an indication of when we can expect a first look, a teaser for Never Have I Ever’s first season dropped on 19th March 2020, with a full-length trailer (below) following on 15th April. So expect your first sneak peek at season two around a month before the new episodes drop.

Never Have I Ever season 2 cast

The cast of season one are expected to return for Never Have I Ever’s second outing, which includes:

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar

Richa Moorjani as Kamala, Devi’s cousin

Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross, Devi’s school nemesis (turned potential love interest?)

Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida, Devi’s friend

Poorna Jagannathan as Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar, Devi’s mother

Meanwhile, Netflix has announced that American Vandal star Tyler Alvarez is joining season two as recurring character Malcolm – a young Hollywood type who went to primary school with Devi but left when he was cast in a Disney Channel show.

Also joining the season two cast is Megan Suri, who’ll be a recurring guest star. She’s set to play Aneesa, a new Indian student at Sherman Oaks High who Devi sees as an immediate threat.

Confirmed to be returning in a recurring role is Grey’s Anatomy’s Rushi Kota, who played Kamala’s long-distance boyfriend Prashant in the last few episodes of season one.

The series wouldn’t be quite the same without John McEnroe returning as narrator, so fingers crossed he’s back, alongside supporting cast members like Ramona Young (Eleanor Wong), Lee Rodriguez (Fabiola Torres), Niecy Nash (Dr. Jamie Ryan) and Sendhil Ramamurthy (who plays Mohan, Devi’s father who passed away before the series began).

