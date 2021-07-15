Meet the cast of Never Have I Ever season 2

Netflix teen comedy Never Have I Ever has dropped its second season, with Devi now juggling the affections of popular jock Paxton and her former nemesis Ben whilst dealing with the prospect of moving to India with her mum.

Newcomer and star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan leads the cast as Devi, while the likes of Ramona Young and Lee Rodriguez play her best friends – but who else makes up the cast of this Mindy Kaling sitcom?

With Gigi Hadid and Common joining the cast for season two among a host of other stars, here’s everything you need to know about the stars of Never Have I Ever’s second season.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar

Netflix

Who is Devi? Devi is an awkward Indian-American teen living in Los Angeles who decides to change her social status and find a boyfriend after losing her father and having a terrible freshman year as a result. In season two, she finds herself juggling two boyfriends – Paxton Hall-Yoshida and Ben Gross.

Where have I seen Maitreyi Ramakrishnan before? Never Have I Ever was Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s first TV role, having been picked by Mindy Kaling out of 15,000 auditionees who applied for an open casting call. She is set to star in Netflix’s upcoming romantic comedy The Netherfield Girls.

Poorna Jagannathan as Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar

Netflix

Who is Dr. Nalini? Nalini is Devi’s strict mother, a dermatologist who wants to move back to India to be closer to family after the death of her husband.

Where have I seen Poorna Jagannathan before? Poorna Jagannathan is best known for playing Safar Khan in HBO’s The Night Of and has appeared in Netflix’s Gypsy, Apple TV+ show Defending Jacob, Room 104, The Wilds, Big Little Lies and The Act.

Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida

Netflix

Who is Paxton? Paxton is a popular, high school jock who Devi develops a crush on. Over the course of season one, he grows close to Devi and begins to like her back.

Where have I seen Darren Barnet before? Barnet is best known for starring in Never Have I Ever, however he has appeared in Criminal Minds, This Is Us, Agents of SHIELD and Family Reunion. The 30-year-old actor also played Grant in American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules.

Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong

Netflix

Who is Eleanor? Eleanor is one of Devi’s best friends. She’s passionate about the theatre and is one of the first of the group to get a boyfriend – Oliver Martinez.

Where have I seen Ramona Young before? Ramona Young is best known for playing Angelica in Blockers, Kaya on Z Nation, Allison on The Real O’Neals, Mona Wu on Legends of Tomorrow and Ramona on Santa Clarita Diet.

Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres

Netflix

Who is Fabiola? Fabiola is one of Devi’s best friends, a geek with little knowledge of pop culture. She comes out as gay in season one and starts a relationship with Eve.

Where have I seen Lee Rodriguez before? Lee Rodriguez has appeared in Grown-ish and Class of Lies.

Richa Moorjani as Kamala

Netflix

Who is Kamala? Kamala is Devi’s older cousin who is staying with her while she finishes her PhD at Caltech.

Where have I seen Richa Moorjani before? Richa Moorjani has appeared in The Mindy Project, NCIS: Los Angeles, 9-1-1 and Indian film X: Past Is Present.

Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross

Netflix

Who is Ben? Ben is Devi’s intellectual nemesis who she’s known since childhood. They grow closer throughout season one and Devi becomes his girlfriend.

Where have I seen Jaren Lewison before? Jaren Lewison has appeared in Lone Star and films such as Men, Woman & Children, Tag, Beyond the Farthest Star and A Horse Tale.

John McEnroe as himself

Netflix

Who is John McEnroe? Legendary tennis star John McEnroe plays himself in Never Have I Ever, narrating Devi’s inner monologue.

Where have I seen John McEnroe before? McEnroe was a world no. 1 in both the singles and doubles ranking, having won seven Grand Slam titles during his career. He has appeared on Saturday Night Life, 7 Days in Hell, 30 Rock, You Don’t Mess with the Zohan and Frasier.

Niecy Nash as Dr. Jamie Ryan

Netflix

Who is Dr. Jamie Ryan? Dr. Ryan is Devi’s therapist who she began seeing after the death of her father.

Where have I seen Niecy Nash before? Comedian and actor Niecy Nash is best known for starring as Raineesha Williams in Reno 911!, Denise ‘DiDi’ Ortley in Getting On and for roles in The Soul Man, Scream Queens, Selma, When They See Us and Mrs. America. She was a guest host of The Masked Singer in the US for season five and a guest panelist on I Can See Your Voice across the pond.

Sendhil Ramamurthy as Mohan Vishwakumar

Netflix

Who is Mohan? Mohan is Devi’s late father who appears throughout the series in flashbacks.

Where have I seen Sendhil Ramamurthy before? Sendhil Ramamurthy is best known for playing Mohinder Suresh in Heroes and has appeared in Elementary, MacGyver, New Amsterdam, The Flash and The Office US.

Christina Kartchner as Eve

Netflix

Who is Eve? Eve is a student at Sherman Oaks High who becomes Fabiola’s girlfriend.

Where have I seen Christina Kartchner before? Kartchner is best known for her role on Never Have I Ever, but she has appeared in Antisocial Distance and Open Houses.

Martin Martinez as Oliver Martinez

Netflix

Who is Oliver? Oliver is Eleanor’s boyfriend.

Where have I seen Martin Martinez before? Martinez has appeared in The Fosters, Shameless, The Wedding Year, Runaways, Chicago P.D and An Elephant’s Journey.

Tyler Alvarez as Malcolm

Netflix

Who is Malcolm? Malcolm is a Disney actor who becomes a student at Sherman Oaks High whilst taking a break from filming.

Where have I seen Tyler Alvarez before? Tyler Alvarez is best known for starring in Every Witch way as Diego Ruedo, Benny Mendoza in Orange is the New Black and Peter Maldonado in American Vandal. He’s appeared in Veronica Mars, The Fosters, Fresh Off the Boat, The Pretenders and John Henry.

Megan Suri as Aneesa

Netflix

Who is Aneesa? Aneesa is a new Indian-American student at Sherman Oaks High who Devi immediately feels threatened by.

Where have I seen Megan Suri before? Megan Suri has appeared in The Brink, Modern Family, How to Get Away with Murder, Atypical, Fresh Off the Boat, 13 Reasons Why and The MisEducation of Bindu.

Common as Dr. Chris Jackson

Netflix

Who is Dr. Chris Jackson? Dr Chris Jackson is a dermatologist who becomes Nalini’s new local rival and potential love interest.

Where have I seen Common before? Rapper and actor Common is best known for producing hits like Love of My Life, Southside, Take It EZ and Glory from 2014’s Selma, in which he starred as James Bevel. As for his acting career, he has appeared in Date Night, X/Y, Suicide Squad, John Wick: Chapter 2, The Kitchen and Ava.

Gigi Hadid as herself

Getty

Who is Gigi Hadid? Gigi Hadid plays herself in Never Have I Ever season two, joining the show as the narrator for Paxton’s inner monologue.

Where have I seen Gigi Hadid before? Gigi Hadid is a supermodel who’s appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (with her mother, cast member Yolanda), MasterChef, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Ocean’s 8 and Lip Sync Battle.

Utkarsh Ambudkar as Mr. Kulkarni

Netflix

Who is Mr. Kulkarni? Mr. Kulkarni is Devi’s English teacher and football coach who she considers her favourite teacher.

Where have I seen Utkarsh Ambudkar before? Utkarsh Ambudkar is an actor and rapper, best known for appearing in The Mindy Project, Pitch Perfect, Key & Peele, Tom & Jerry, The Broken Hearts Gallery, Godmothered, Central Park and the upcoming US remake of Ghosts.

P.J. Byrne as Evan

Netflix

Who is Evan? Evan is a head research assistant at Caltech who treats Kamala poorly.

Where have I seen P.J. Byrne before? Byrne is best known for his role in The Wolf of Wall Street, The Legend of Korra, Bombshell, Rampage, Green Book, The Gift, Horrible Bosses, Big Little Lies and The Boys.

Andy Samberg as himself

Getty

Who is Andy Samberg? Andy Samberg plays himself in Never Have I Ever, providing the voice for Ben’s inner monologue.

Where have I seen Andy Samberg before? Andy Samberg is best known for starring in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Hotel Transylvania, Palm Springs, Hot Rod, Saturday Night Live, 7 Days in Hell and Cuckoo among other shows.