Robin Robin, Aardman’s new Netflix movie, reveals first-look trailer and release date

Robin Robin, the new Christmas-themed short from Aardman, will launch on Netflix next month.

The 3o-minute short film – a stop-motion musical – will be available to stream on the service from Wednesday, 24th November, RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal.

You can also watch the first full-length trailer for Robin Robin below:

Created and directed by Dan Ojari (Slow Derek) and Mikey Please (The Eagleman Stag), the film follows Robin, who is raised by a loving family of burglar mice after her egg fortuitously rolls into a rubbish dump.

As she grows up, her differences become more apparent and Robin sets off on the heist to end all heists to prove to her family that she can be a really good mouse – but ends up discovering who she really is.

none

Bronte Carmichael (Christopher Robin) will voice Robin and will be joined by an all-star cast including Adeel Akhtar (Enola Holmes) as the caring but cautious Dad Mouse, Richard E Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) as Robin’s mentor Magpie, and Gillian Anderson (Sex Education) as the villainous Cat. The film will also feature music and songs by The Bookshop Band.

Robin Robin was produced by Helen Argo (Wallace & Gromit’s Musical Marvels), with Sarah Cox (Heavy Pockets) serving as executive producer.

The film marks the latest collaboration between Netflix and the Bristol-based Aardman studio, who are also working together on a sequel to 2000 film Chicken Run.

Robin Robin will be available on Netflix from 24th November