How to watch Waffles + Mochi in the UK: Guide to Michelle Obama’s new educational Netflix series

Michelle Obama and her puppet pals are heading to Netflix for a brand new kids series.

The streaming site announced the news on Tuesday, 9th February, revealing the upcoming children’s show produced by and starring the former first lady alongside some puppet friends.

Executively produced by Michelle and former US president Barack Obama with co-creators Jeremy Konner (known for Drunk History) and Erika Thormahlen,Waffles + Mochi is a 10-episode food series designed to encourage kids to eat healthily.

The series will be heading to Netflix US on March 16th, but for those looking to tune in from the UK, here’s everything you need to know.

Waffles + Mochi UK release date

A UK release date hasn’t been confirmed just yet for the children’s series, however, the 10-part show will available in the US from March 16th.

As with most shows, it’s likely the series could be available on Netflx in the UK around the same time or shortly after.

I’m beyond thrilled to share that on March 16, I’ll be launching a new show on @Netflix called Waffles + Mochi! I'm excited for families and children everywhere to join us on our adventures as we discover, cook, and eat delicious food from all over the world. pic.twitter.com/dedUWMp9SY — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 9, 2021

What is Waffles + Mochi about?

Waffles + Mochi will feature the former FLOTUS and some of her puppet friends as they aim to educate children and families about healthy eating.

The official synopsis states: “Once upon a thyme, deep in The Land of Frozen Food, lived two best friends named Waffles and Mochi with one shared dream: to become chefs! The only problem? Everything they cooked was made of ice. When these two taste-buddies are suddenly hired as the freshest employees of a whimsical supermarket, they’re ready for the culinary adventure of a lifetime.

“With the help of friendly new faces like the supermarket owner, Mrs. Obama, and a magical flying shopping cart as their guide, Waffles and Mochi blast off on global ingredient missions, traveling to kitchens, restaurants, farms and homes all over the world, cooking up recipes with everyday ingredients alongside renowned chefs, home cooks, kids and celebrities.”

It added: “Whether they’re picking potatoes in the Andes of Peru, sampling spices in Italy, or making Miso in Japan, these curious explorers uncover the wonder of food and discover every meal is a chance to make new friends. Waffles + Mochi is an exciting invitation to get kids and grown-ups cooking together in the kitchen and connecting to cultures around the globe.”

Commenting on the news, Michelle wrote on Twitter: “I’m also excited to work with @PHAnews to help kids build healthy habits and help families in need cook with fresh ingredients together at home. I hope you’ll join us by watching on March 16! #WafflesAndMochi”

Waffles + Mochi will be the latest release from Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground Productions, which already has a series of projects at Netflix, including American Factory, Crip Camp and Becoming, about Michelle herself and her time as the former first lady.

Waffles + Mochi will be available to stream on Netflix US from March 16th.