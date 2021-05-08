Love, Death + Robots season 2 release date: latest news about Netflix series

Netflix’s NSFW anthological animated sci-fi series Love, Death + Robots is returning for a second season so expect more frightening creatures, wicked surprises and dark comedy from creator Tim Miller and director David Fincher.

The Emmy Award-winning series, described by Netflix as a “genre orgy of NSFM [mainstream] stories”, is comprised of 18 short films (ranging from five to 15 minutes in length), each telling a unique and original story with a different animation style. It’s executive produced by Fincher, known for Seven, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Mindhunter and The Social Network.

Blur Studio, the award winning animation company founded by Deadpool director Miller, has led the production of the series. Love, Death + Robots has brought in directors, writers and animation studios from around the world, so each individual story is completely unique.

“Love, Death + Robots is my dream project, it combines my love of animation and amazing stories,” co-creator Miller previously said. “Midnight movies, comics, books and magazines of fantastic fiction have inspired me for decades, but they were relegated to the fringe culture of geeks and nerds of which I was a part. I’m so f***ing excited that the creative landscape has finally changed enough for adult-themed animation to become part of a larger cultural conversation.”

The series received a strong response from viewers and critical acclaim for the animation styles.

“We couldn’t have been happier at the response to the show,” Miller said of the excitement around season one and the appetite for more. “It was exactly the kind of passionate reception from animation fans David and I hoped for, but for many long years had been told wouldn’t happen.”

Here’s everything we know so far about Love, Death + Robots season two…

When is Love, Death + Robots season 2 released?

Love, Death + Robots season 2 will launch on Netflix on May 14th, 2021, at 8am. Season one launched in March, 2019.

The first batch of episodes contained 18 short films so we can expect a similar amount of episodes when it returns.

What will Love, Death + Robots season 2 be about?

For season two, Miller has teamed up with Oscar-nominated director Jennifer Yuh Nelson, who helmed King Fu Panda 2 and 3, as supervising director. Netflix says that together they sought talented and diverse animation directors from around the world, to create a blend of styles and stories ranging from violent comedy to existential philosophy.

“It’s a tonal and stylistic Jenga game,” Jennifer Yuh Nelson explained. “Trying to figure out which director might best handle what story.”

Ranging from tradition 2D to photo-real 3D CGI, the stories in season 1 featured everything from werewolf soldiers and demons from hell, to cyborg county hunters, and they traverse science fiction, fantasy, horror and comedy genres. Season two has everything from space whales to a gigantic foot, to a 218-year-old woman and explosive space travel.

Is there a Love, Death + Robots season 2 trailer?

There is indeed, and you can watch it below:

