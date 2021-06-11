Lupin Part 2 release date on Netflix: episodes, release time and your guide to the drama

Modern-day gentleman thief Assane Diop is returning in Lupin Part 2, and this time he’s the “most wanted man” in France.

Fans of the French crime drama Lupin have been eagerly awaiting Part 2 since the first part’s dramatic cliffhanger.

Now the wait is over, as the second part to the mystery drama arrives on Netflix on 11th June.

The series stars Omar Sy as under-estimated gentleman thief Assane Diop, who took inspiration from the Arsène Lupin books when seeking revenge for his father’s death.

The show’s first five episodes followed Assane as he set out to expose the crimes of Hubert Pelligrini, his father’s employer who framed him for the theft of an expensive diamond necklace. But in Part 1’s last episode, we watched as the Pelligrini family began to retaliate.

With many questions to answer in Part 2, here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming episodes of Lupin and when they’ll arrive on Netflix. If you want a broader series overview, you should check out our Lupin Part 2 review.

When is Lupin Part 2 out on Netflix?

CONFIRMED: Lupin Part 2 will be released on Netflix on 11th June 2021. The new episodes will be available from about 8am UK time.

🇫🇷 BREAKING 🇫🇷… Lupin will return for Part 2 (deux) soon. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 28, 2021

It was previously announced in January that Lupin Part 2 would air on Netflix this summer (2021). Lupin Part One aired earlier this year.

The five new episodes are directed by Ludovic Bernard (The Climb) and Hugo Gélin (Love at second sight).

Lupin Part 2 trailer

Netflix released the official Lupin Part 2 trailer in May, teasing Assane’s frantic search for his son Raoul (Etan Simon), who was kidnapped by Leonard (Adam Niane) after Assane had him arrested.

The streaming giant previously released a teaser trailer for Lupin Part 2 in March. We watch as Hubert Pelligrini (Hervé Pierre), a business tycoon who Assane tried to seek revenge on, plans to lure Assane to him by using his son as bait as Assane embarks on a rescue mission.

A month later – a few days prior to Part 2 launching on Netflix – we also got a behind-the-scenes featurette, with the cast promising some thrilling action sequences and more major twists in the new episodes.

Lupin returns in three days!@OmarSy gives you an exclusive inside at Part 2, which features a huge twist pic.twitter.com/G9wuhsYfi1 — Netflix (@netflix) June 8, 2021

Lupin cast

Lupin stars Omar Sy (X-Men: Days of Future Past, Jurassic World) as Assane Diop, the Parisian gentleman thief who draws inspiration from the Arsène Lupin books.

The full cast of Lupin also includes:

Ludivine Sagnier as Claire, Assane’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child / Ludmilla Makowski as young Claire

Etan Simon as Raoul, the son of Assane and Claire.

Fargass Assandé as Babakar, Assane’s late father

Antoine Gouy as Benjamin Ferel, Assane’s close friend from his school days

Hervé Pierre as Hubert Pellegrini

Nicole Garcia as Anne Pellegrini, Hubert’s wife.

Clotilde Hesme as Juliette Pellegrini, Hubert and Anne’s daughter / Léa Bonneau as young Juliette Pellegrini

Vincent Garanger as Gabriel Dumont, the commissioner of the Paris police department / Johann Dionnet as young Gabriel Dumont

Vincent Londez as Captain Romain Laugier, a police captain

Shirine Boutella as Lieutenant Sofia Belkacem, a lieutenant detective.

Soufiane Guerrab as Youssef Guedira, a detective who uses his knowledge of the Arsene Lupin books to hunt Assane

Lupin Part 2 spoilers

Netflix

The French-language series follows central character Assane Diop (Omar Sy), a Parisian janitor who, as a child, was gifted a book about the French literary character Arsène Lupin, a gentleman thief.

Inspired by Lupin, Assane has since mastered the arts of disguise and sleight of hand, and orchestrates hugely ambitious heists with one, true aim: revenge for his father, who died by suicide in prison after being falsely accused of theft by the wealthy Pelligrini family.

When we last saw Assane, he was desperately looking for his young Raoul (Etan Simon), abducted by the Pelligrini family. And to make matters more complicated, Assane has a detective on his tail.

Fans of the series have speculated that, rather than arrest Assane, detective Guedira could team up with our hero to take down Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre). “In terms of Assane’s priorities, all I would say is… if I was Assane I would do whatever it takes to get my boy back, so you stop at nothing and any accomplice is valid in that situation,” Lupin writer George Kay told RadioTimes.com.

Netflix

“But also, the thing about Guedira as a character is… he knows that to capture Assane would be a great career move, but at the same time, he’s a fan of Lupin and he recognises his hero in his quarry, his prey, so he’s left with a conundrum of his own, I’d say.

“So that cliffhanger… it’s obviously ‘What does Assane do next?’ but [it’s also] ‘what does Guedira do next?’ – I think it’d be silly to say more because it’d spoil the fun, but there’s plenty of road to travel.”

Part two will also continue exploring Assane’s past, and his early interactions with ex-partner Claire (Ludivine Sagnier) and best friend Benjamin (Antoine Gouy), through flashbacks. “The whole plan is we’re running two parallel worlds – so we’re growing the backstory, always catching up with how they came to be in the present, but then that doesn’t mean that the backstory can’t have its own storylines and its own problems and its own issues,” Kay said.

In May, Netflix released five new images from Part 2, including this relaxed picture of Assane out for a stroll with Benjamin (and Assane’s adopted dog, J’Accuse.)

…and a dramatic image of our hero looking out onto the city.

Plus, there’s a shot of him climbing a ladder, possibly getting himself into (or out of) trouble.

There’s another photo of him peeking out from behind a clock face…

…plus this shot from a glamorous red carpet affair.

In March, Netflix teased the upcoming second part, revealing: “This isn’t a game any more. Assane’s quest for revenge against Hubert Pelligrini has torn his family to pieces. With his back to the wall, he now has to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger.”

The original Lupin books saw the literary thief go up against a character called “Herlock Sholmes” – a thinly-veiled Sherlock Holmes parody – and George Kay has confirmed that the possibility exists for this crossover to be addressed in the Netflix series.

“The Arsene Lupin fanbase, which is evident within the show, would have to lock antlers with the Sherlock Holmes fanbase – you want to take it to a really meta level,” he said. “Having that kind of level of fun would be really cool, and it’s not something we haven’t discussed.”

Lupin Part 3: Will there be more episodes?

In January 2021, Lupin writer George Kay told RadioTimes.com that he was expected more episodes to be greenlit beyond Part 2, which was filmed at the same time as Part 1.

“We’re story-lining that, and I’m sure that will come,” Kay said. “We’re actively story-lining with real confidence that that’s gonna happen, because reaction to the first five episodes [of season one] would suggest that we’ve got every chance that [season two] would be coming next year… unless something goes completely wrong!

Then, in March, Omar Sy gave Deadline on the show’s future , saying: “We’ll see what Netflix wants to do with this franchise. The first bet that we won was to bring this character to life and to create a franchise. The franchise exists and now it’s up to Netflix to see what they want to do with it. We’ll see what they propose, but this is a character that is super enjoyable and who I would take great pleasure in revisiting tomorrow if I can.”

In May, French journalist Romain Cheyron posted a link to the website assane-diop.com, which appeared to announce that Part 3 was officially happening. Omar Sy confirmed the news in a response to Cheyron’s initial tweet, saying “We can’t hide anything from you. Lupin part 3 is confirmed!”

On ne peut rien vous cacher. 👀

Lupin partie 3 est confirmée !



We can’t hide anything from you. 👀Lupin part 3 is confirmed! — Omar Sy (@OmarSy) May 11, 2021

Lupin is loosely inspired by the Arsène Lupin books, including Arsène Lupin, Gentleman-Thief. You can purchase this book on Amazon now.

Lupin season one arrived on Netflix on Friday 8th January 2020. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide