Godzilla: Singular Point release date on Netflix: Trailer, cast, and latest news

Ready for more of Godzilla? We thought so.

A new clip of Godzilla: Singular Point, the 12-part anime series winging its way to Netflix, has given us a good look at one of Godzilla’s most iconic companions, Rodan.

The show follows engineer Yun Arikawa (Shōya Ishige) and graduate student Mei Kamino (Yume Miyamoto) in the year 2030. Two strangers, they are carrying out their individual research in separate locations when they both hear the same song. Drawn together, the young geniuses must unite in the fight against Godzilla and the threat posed to mankind.

Co-produced by animation studios Bones and Orange and directed by Atsushi Takahashi, the clip released by Netflix Geeked also gives us a glimpse of protagonist Yun working on Jet Jaguar, the advanced robot who fights to protect others.

Although the series has already been released on Netflix in Japan, fans in other countries have not had the opportunity to binge the series just yet.

Here is everything we know so far.

Godzilla: Singular Point release date

The series premiered on Netflix Japan on 25th March 2021, but UK fans are still waiting to watch the show. The good news is that the English dub will be available worldwide on Thursday 24th June 2021, as confirmed by Netflix Geeked.

Godzilla: Singular Point trailer

The official trailer was released two months ago. As expected, it looks action-packed and also provides a particularly grizzly close-up of the titular monster.

Netflix Geeked also released a new clip from the series on 11th June, as part of their week-long fan event for exclusive news and new trailers. Don’t let the bright colours fool you – Rodan makes an ominous appearance and faces down protagonist Yun in a power-skewed confrontation.

Godzilla: Singular Point cast

Young Japanese actress Yume Miyamoto leads the cast as Mei Kamino, a graduate studying imaginary creatures, opposite Shōya Ishige who plays Yun Arikawa, an engineer who has trouble interacting with people. Both characters have assistants – Pelops II (played by Misaki Kuno) is Mei’s virtual assistant, while Yung (played by Rie Kugimiya) is Yun’s virtual assistant.

Tarō Kikuchi also stars as Haberu Kato, a friend of Yun’s who works with him at the ‘Otaki Factory’. while Wataru Takagi plays Goro Otaki, Yun and Haberu’s boss, who invented Jet Jaguar.

Godzilla: Singular Point episodes – what is the series about?

The Netflix summary for Godzilla: Singular Point reads: “Brought together by a mysterious song, a grad student and an engineer lead the fight against an unimaginable force that may spell doom for the world.” Wowzer.

Jet Jaguar will undoubtedly feature in the epic fight, as he has done before and Godzilla’s frequent companions, Rodan and Anguirus, will also be scaring the population of the planet.

The series has already been released on Netflix in Japan, so the spoilers are there if you want them, but you won’t find them here.

Godzilla: Singular Point monsters

The trailers have given us a glimpse of three monsters so far. Of course Godzilla is included – it would be a bit silly to miss him out. One of Japan’s most iconic characters, he is a prehistoric sea creature awoken by nuclear radiation. In Singular Point, Godzilla begins life as a purely aquatic creature.

We’ve also spotted Rodan, aka the flying reptiles who are found to give off electromagnetic radiation. Watch out for the inside of its beak in the trailer, which is completely covered in teeth. There’s also Anguirus, a dinosaur-like creature who has appeared as both an ally and enemy of Godzilla throughout the years. In Singular Point, Anguirus comes into conflict with different members of our heroic team.

Godzilla: Singular Point drops on Netflix on 24th June. Read our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix.

