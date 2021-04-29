Sweet Girl release date: Cast, plot and trailer for Jason Momoa’s upcoming thriller

Jason Momoa is returning to our screens this summer in Sweet Girl – Netflix‘s upcoming action thriller.

Advertisement

Marking Brian Mendoza’s (Frontier, Braven) directorial debut, Sweet Girl follows widower Ray (Momoa) as he tries to find the people responsible for his late wife’s death and seek his revenge whilst taking care of his teenage daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced).

A key feature of Netflix’s summer film schedule, the streamer hasn’t given much away about this exciting thriller – however, it recently released a first-look image, showing the Dune star in action as a husband wanting justice.

Here’s everything we know so far about Netflix’s Sweet Girl.

Call yourself a film buff? Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our films newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Sweet Girl release date

Sweet Girl is set to arrive on Netflix on Friday 20th August.

Production on the film began back in the autumn of 2019, with shooting taking place in Pittsburgh.

Sweet Girl trailer

While Netflix has not yet released an official trailer for Sweet Girl, we got a brief glimpse at the film in the streamer’s 2021 Film Preview.

Netflix also released a first-look image of Sweet Girl, featuring Ray and Rachel parked in a dark woods, with an angry-looking Ray marching towards something with serious purpose. You wouldn’t want to get on his bad side, that’s for sure!

Netflix

Sweet Girl cast

Sweet Girl stars Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones, Aquaman) as Ray Cooper, a husband avenging his wife’s death and Isabela Merced (Transformers: The Last Knight) as his teenage daughter Rachel.

Rounding out the rest of the cast are The Magnificent Seven’s Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Homeland‘s Raza Jaffrey, Good Omens’ Adria Arjona, The Good Fight’s Justin Bartha, Training Day’s Lex Scott Davis, Once Upon A Time’s Michael Raymond-James, Nurse Jackie’s Dominic Fumusa, The Pursuit of Happyness’s Brian Howe, New Girl‘s Nelson Franklin, Prison Break’s Reggie Lee and Spider-Man‘s Marisa Tomei.

What is Sweet Girl about?

Directed by Road to Paloma’s Brian Mendoza, Sweet Girl stars Jason Momoa as a grieving husband who vows to seek revenge on the people responsible for his late wife’s death whilst protecting his daughter (Isabela Merced), who is not the only family he has left.

Penned by Philip Eisner, Gregg Hurwitz and Will Staples, this action thriller follows the father-daughter pair as take this fight for justice into their own hands.

Advertisement

Sweet Girl premieres on Netflix on Friday 20th August. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide and Drama hub.