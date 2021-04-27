Exclusive – New Girl’s Hannah Simone would “say yes” to a reunion episode

While it’s been three years since Fox comedy New Girl came to an end, sitcom star Hannah Simone has said that she’d love to return to the show for a reunion episode.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Simone, who played Cece on the show for seven seasons, said she would “of course” return for a New Girl reunion.

“I mean, if it’s something that the rest of the cast wanted to do – can you image if I was the [only] one? Absolutely not,” she laughed.

“No, of course! I mean that’s the wonderful thing, right, is that we all genuinely adore each other and I feel like if the opportunity was presented and the rest of the cast was onboard, I of course would say yes.”

She added that the cast hadn’t spoken about doing a reunion before as they were able to end the show “in such a beautiful way”.

“So many shows end and they never know they’re going to end and that I can understand would feel like unfinished business and you would want to do it for yourselves, you would want to do it for yours fans.

“But we knew our final eight episodes were our final eight episodes and so the creator of our show and our writers and us as actors really could make sure it got the ending it deserved but I know even with shows like that there seems to be this revival of shows coming back and doing something altogether.

“So I feel like we would be open to it.”

Simone is best known for portraying Jess’s (Zooey Deschanel) best friend Cece on New Girl – Elizabeth Meriwether’s popular sitcom starring Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris and Damon Wayans Jr.

