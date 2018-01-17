However, E4 does broadcast reruns so all is not lost - and you can watch it on Amazon Prime or buy the DVD box set.

Alternatively, you can buy episodes on iTunes.

What is New Girl about?

The show follows four friends in their early thirties who live in an apartment in Los Angeles.

It documents issues with their romantic relationships and their jobs, and their hopes and fears about the future. The lead character is Jess, played by Zooey Deschanel, who is the eponymous New Girl - she joined the other characters, Schmidt (Max Greenfield), Winston (Lamorne Morris) and Nick (Jake Johnson), her on-screen love interest, in their apartment in the first season.

Who's in the cast of New Girl?

Zooey Deschanel of All the Real Girls and The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy plays Jessica Day, the main character.

The Mummy's Jake Johnson plays Nick Miller, and Max Greenfield from The Neighbourhood plays Schmidt.

Coach is played by Damon Wayans Jr. of Let's Be Cops, whilst Cece Parikh is played by model, actress and TV host Hannah Simone.

Finally, Winston Bishop is played by Lamorne Morris, and baby Ruth is played by Danielle and Rhiannon Rockoff.

How many seasons of New Girl are there?

In total, there are seven seasons of the hit show.

How many episodes of New Girl are there in a season?

Each season has around 23 episodes, except the last which only has eight. That makes a total of 146 episodes over the show's seven year run. Not bad going!

Where is New Girl set?

The series is mostly set in Los Angeles, US.

Where is New Girl filmed?

New Girl is filmed in a loft in downtown LA - and you can find it at 837 Traction Avenue. Interior shots were done in a studio.