Here are the cancelled premieres:

Orange Is the New Black & GLOW

Netflix had been planning a premiere screening of Orange Is the New Black and Jenji Kohan's new wrestling comedy GLOW on Tuesday 30th May. But the streaming giant has now cancelled its plans at the Curzon Mayfair cinema in London.

"Following the terrible events in Manchester on Monday night, we have decided to cancel our special screening of Orange Is the New Black and GLOW on Tuesday, May 30," a Netflix spokesperson told the Hollywood Reporter. "Our thoughts are with all of those affected by this tragedy."

Wonder Woman

Warner Brothers decided to cancel the UK premiere of DC’s latest superhero outing Wonder Woman following this week’s terrorist attack in Manchester.

Gal Godot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright and the cast had been scheduled to walk the red carpet and speak to press on 31st May, but the event has now been cancelled.

“Our thoughts are with those affected by the recent tragedy in the UK. In light of the current situation, we will not be proceeding with our plans for the Wonder Woman premiere and junket activities in London,” the film studio said in a statement released to Deadline.

The Mummy

Universal Pictures has cancelled the London premiere of The Mummy, which had been due to take place on 1st June.

“All of us at Universal have been devastated by the terror attack in Manchester and continue to stand with the community and country as it recovers," the studio said in a statement.

"Out of respect to those affected by this tragedy we have decided not to move forward with the London premiere for The Mummy scheduled to take place next week.”

What other premieres are scheduled to take place?

There has been no news yet about whether the gala screening of The Hippopotamus will go ahead on 31st May, or whether the European premiere of Beatriz at Dinner (starring Salma Hayek, Chloë Sevigny and John Lithgow) will take place at the Picturehouse on 1st June.