“Our thoughts are with those affected by the recent tragedy in the UK. In light of the current situation, we will not be proceeding with our plans for the Wonder Woman premiere and junket activities in London,” the film studio said in a statement released to Deadline.

Grande, whose concert was the target, has also cancelled a string of gigs including two scheduled for London's O2 later this week, her management confirmed:

“Due to the tragic events in Manchester, the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost. The London O2 shows this week have been canceled, as well as all shows through June 5 in Switzerland” they said in a statement.

The tour is expected to recommence on 7th June in France.

Wonder Woman is due in UK cinemas on June 1st