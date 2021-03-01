Last Chance U Basketball release date: Trailer and when it arrives on Netflix

Netflix’s award-winning Last Chance U returns soon, but this time with a twist. Previously, the series had focused on American football, but the new season will shine a light on the world of community college basketball instead.

Over the course of eight episodes, viewers will get up close and personal with the East Los Angeles College Huskies (ELAC) as they fight to claim the California state basketball championship.

Last Chance U joins Netflix’s impressive sport docu-series slate, which includes the likes of Cheer, Icarus and Michael Jordan’s The Last Dance.

Read on for everything you need to know about Last Chance U: Basketball.

What is Last Chance U: Basketball’s Netflix release date?

All eight episodes of Last Chance U: Basketball will be available to stream on Netflix from 8am on Wednesday 10th March 2021.

Is there a trailer for Last Chance U: Basketball?

Yes! Netflix released a teaser for the upcoming series in February, which you can check out below.

What is Last Chance U: Basketball about?

The brand new season of Last Chance U takes a look at the surprisingly gritty world of community college basketball, focusing on the East Los Angeles College Huskies (ELAC).

Led by coach John Mosley, the team is made up of former D1 recruits and powerhouse athletes all hustling to prove themselves in what is most likely their last chance at playing at the next level.

The eight-part series will follow the Huskies as they take on the California state basketball championship, grappling with adversity, inner demons and emotions on and off the court.

