Last Chance U: Basketball soundtrack – all the songs featured in the Netflix docuseries

All the songs from Netflix's Last Chance U: Basketball.

Last Chance U: Basketball

Published:

Ever since Netflix’s Last Chance U: Basketball dropped on the streaming site on March 10th, there’s a few things we haven’t been able stop talking about – and one of those things is the music!

Throughout the eight-part docuseries, different songs are played to underline the most important moments in the lives of the Last Chance U: Basketball cast.

From hip-hop to pop and gospel, the Last Chance U: Basketball soundtrack is full of some serious bangers, which are sure to get you motivated and pumped for the day ahead.

So, if you fancy putting together a playlist or just want to know who the artist is behind that track you just can’t get out of your head, read on to find out all about the songs featured in Last Chance U: Basketball.

Episode 1

  • Everybody Loves The Sunshine by Roy Ayers Ubiquity
  • Hussle and Motivate by Nipsey Hussle
  • Hot (feat Gunna) by Young Thug
  • The Edge by David McCallum
  • Nobody Does It Better by Nate Dogg
  • Cissy Strut by The Meters

Episode 2

  • Passin’ Me By by The Pharcyde
  • Summer Madness by The Kool & The Gang
  • FEEL. by Kendrick Lamar
  • Too Much by Drake

Episode 3

  • Music and Lights by Imagination
  • Fake Names by Freddie Gibbs
  • Super Stupid by Funkadelic
  • It Rains Love by Lee Fields & The Expressions

Episode 4

  • Yes God Is Real by The Gospel Comforters
  • Who Is He (And What Is He To You) by Bill Withers
  • There He Go by ScHoolboy Q
  • Ex-Factor by Ms. Lauryn Hill

Episode 5

  • Before I Let Go by Maze
  • Lets Do It Agin by Staple Singers
  • Pray by Jungle
  • Everybody Mad by OT. Genasis
  • Heaven by Mary Mary

Episode 6

  • Can You Get to That by Funkadelic
  • Get Into The Party Life by Little Beaver
  • March Madness by Future
  • Footsteps in the Dark, Pts. 1 & 2 by The Isley Brothers

Episode 7

  • Zombie by Fela Kuti

Episode 8

  • good kid by Kendrick Lamar
Last Chance U: Basketball is available to stream on Netflix now.

All about Last Chance U: Basketball

Last Chance U: Basketball
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

