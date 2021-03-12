Who are the Last Chance U: Basketball cast? And where are they now?

Following five seasons of junior college football, Netflix‘s Last Chance U is back with a new docuseries, Last Chance U: Basketball, this time telling the story of several players at East Los Angeles College (ELAC).

Although the series only wrapped in 2020, a lot has happened with the players since then.

So, who are they? And what are they doing now?

Read on to find out all about the cast of Last Chance U: Basketball, including head coach John Mosley.

John Mosley, Head Coach

The man behind it all is coach John Mosley.

After his time on Last Chance U: Basketball, John Mosley is believed to have stayed on at East Los Angeles College (ELAC), coaching the Huskies in Monterey Park, California.

He’s said to be getting prepared for next year, following all the disruptions caused by COVID-19.

Netflix

Deshaun Highler

Highler, a shooting guard, made it into his first-choice school: Sacramento State where he now plays.

In the last episode of the docuseries, we saw him move out of the home he shared with his late mother.

He’s still on the roster at the Division I school, where he’s majoring in computer science and averages five points per game.

Netflix

Malik Muhammad

One of the main players in the Netflix series, Muhammad has been a forward at Central Michigan University.

He enrolled at the uni after earning an associate’s degree at ELAC.

Netflix

Speaking of his recruitment, head coach Keno said: “We are thrilled to have Malik Muhammad in our program here at CMU. Malik comes from one of the premier programs in the country at East LA College, which went 53-6 over the past two seasons. Malik also has the size and athleticism to give our frontcourt an immediate defensive presence with his shot blocking and rebounding ability.”

In his first season with the team, Muhammad quickly rose to be a starter and averages six rebounds and points per game.

Joe Hampton

Netflix

Hampton was a power forward on the show, but he ended up spending a few years away from the Division 1 basketball court.

He now plays at Long Beach State University as a forward and earned his team 19 points in a February 2021 game. Go, Joe!

KJ Allen

Dunk master and small forward KJ was highly sought after by Division I programs. Despite this, he decided to continue his college career and basketball dreams at the University of Southern California. There was no mention that he’d join the team next year, so viewers will have to wait another until we see Allen back in action.

Netflix

In an interview with TrojanSports.com, Allen explained that USC offered everything he was looking for.

“I felt USC can help me expand my basketball game and have a shot at a championship . . . It feels great being able to play for your own city and have family and friends watch you play. It’s a wonderful feeling,” he said.

LJ Zeigler

Zeigler was one of the few big-minutes ELAC players who didn’t feature heavily on the series. However, when he showed up at Chicago State University, he earned some major playing time, scoring as high as 18 points in the last game before his season was once again cancelled due to the pandemic.

Forwad Jordan Polynice also went to Chicago State University. And Marquis another forward on the show now goes to school at NYACK College and plays basketball there.

Last Chance U: Basketball is now available to stream on Netflix.