Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin joins Idris Elba film Concrete Cowboys
The Netflix star will play a troubled teen who reunites with his estranged father — only to discover a community of black urban cowboys
Caleb McLaughlin, best known for playing Lucas Sinclair in the Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things, will join Idris Elba in the cast of upcoming film Concrete Cowboys.
The 17-year-old star will play troubled teenager Cole, who reunites with his estranged father Harp (played by Elba) in North Philadelphia — only discover the city's real-life subculture of black urban riders, or 'cowboys'.
- Stranger Things 3 spoiler-free review: "the most exhilarating and devastating outing yet"
- Stranger Things 3 soundtrack: every song featured in the new episodes
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
The film, which doesn't yet have a release date, was originally titled Ghetto Cowboy, inspired by the book of the same name by Greg Neri.
Emmy-nominee Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us), Lorraine Toussaint (The Village) and Byron Bowers (The Chi) are also set to join the already starry cast, while Elba (Hobbs & Shaw) is also co-producing.
Netflix's Stranger Things 3, which was released by the streaming giant in July, ended on a cliffhanger with a number of stones yet-unturned, including the fate of one major character....