The soundtrack for the new season could double as a perfect playlist for a beach party, with hits from the likes of Madonna (x2), Foreigner and Cutting Crew that will undoubtedly get people moving and shaking (in a funner way than the Mind Flayer).

We've compiled all of the songs from the series into a handy Spotify playlist...

...and check out an episode-by-episode breakdown of where the songs appear below (with mild spoilers for the series).

EPISODE 1

Corey Hart - Never Surrender

Mike and Eleven make out in Eleven's bedroom.

Gentlemen After Dark - Open the Door

Jonathan and Nancy rush to work.

Stray Cats - Rock This Town

Our first look at Hawkins public pool.

The Cars - Moving in Stereo

Billy starts his shift at the pool while Karen Wheeler and her friends look on.

Huey Lewis - Workin For A Livin

Nancy heads into the newspaper office with coffees for her bosses.

Patsy Kline - She's Got You

Joyce gives Hopper advice in the shop.

Foreigner - Hot Blooded

Billy Flirts with Karen Wheeler.

REO Speedwagon - Can't Fight This Feeling

Hopper deliberates how to confront Mike and El.

Broadcast - (I Just) Died In Your Arms

Karen Wheeler gets dolled up.

EPISODE 2

Jim Croce - You Don't Mess Around With Jim

Hopper sings along to this tune as he drives to meet Joyce, in a call back to the infamous - and much-memed - Hopper Dancing scene (from the third episode of season 2).

The Go-Go's - Get Up And Go

This plays during a mall montage.

Thom Robson, Scott Doran, Caspar Kedros & Liam Paton (Altitude Music) - Matter of Love

Karen Wheeler confronts Billy at the pool.

Weird Al Yankovic - My Bologna

Plays at the science teacher's house.

Madonna - Material Girl

El goes shopping.

Foreigner - Cold As Ice

El walks away from Mike.

EPISODE 3

Madonna - Angel

Teena Marie - Lovergirl

Hopper Settles in after getting home from a night out at a restaurant.

Howard Jones - Things Can Only Get Better

Dustin and Steve search for evil Russians.

Al Hazan - Is It A Sin

Play's at the lifeguard's family home.

Don McClean - American Pie

Later on at the lifeguard's house.

EPISODE 4

Vera Lynn - We'll Meet Again

As the Mindflayer gathers its army.

EPISODE 5

Loverboy - Strike Zone

This is playing in the Todfather's car as he pulls up.

EPISODE 6

The Pointer Sisters - Neutron Dance

The Russian comes back; Hopper is right.

EPISODE 7

John Cougar Mellencamp - Rock in the USA

Plays at the funfair at the beginning of the episode.

EPISODE 8

Jackie Wilson - (Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher

Plays while Steve drives the Todfather's car.

Limahl - Never Ending Story

Dustin sings this song with [redacted].

Peter Gabriel - Heroes (David Bowie cover)

Peter Gabriel's melancholic orchestral cover plays as Eleven prepares to leave. It previously featured in season 1, when they pulled fake Will's body out of the lake.