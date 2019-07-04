Stranger Things 3 soundtrack: every song featured in the Netflix show
Pop hits from Madonna, Peter Gabriel and The Pointer Sisters feature in the latest season
Stranger Things 3 is set in the sticky-hot summer of 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana. There may be a terrifying Upside Down Monster on its way to devour the town and its inhabitants, but that doesn't mean we can't boogie down to some 1980s bangers at the mall!
The soundtrack for the new season could double as a perfect playlist for a beach party, with hits from the likes of Madonna (x2), Foreigner and Cutting Crew that will undoubtedly get people moving and shaking (in a funner way than the Mind Flayer).
We've compiled all of the songs from the series into a handy Spotify playlist...
...and check out an episode-by-episode breakdown of where the songs appear below (with mild spoilers for the series).
EPISODE 1
Corey Hart - Never Surrender
Mike and Eleven make out in Eleven's bedroom.
Gentlemen After Dark - Open the Door
Jonathan and Nancy rush to work.
Stray Cats - Rock This Town
Our first look at Hawkins public pool.
The Cars - Moving in Stereo
Billy starts his shift at the pool while Karen Wheeler and her friends look on.
Huey Lewis - Workin For A Livin
Nancy heads into the newspaper office with coffees for her bosses.
Patsy Kline - She's Got You
Joyce gives Hopper advice in the shop.
Foreigner - Hot Blooded
Billy Flirts with Karen Wheeler.
REO Speedwagon - Can't Fight This Feeling
Hopper deliberates how to confront Mike and El.
Broadcast - (I Just) Died In Your Arms
Karen Wheeler gets dolled up.
EPISODE 2
Jim Croce - You Don't Mess Around With Jim
Hopper sings along to this tune as he drives to meet Joyce, in a call back to the infamous - and much-memed - Hopper Dancing scene (from the third episode of season 2).
The Go-Go's - Get Up And Go
This plays during a mall montage.
Thom Robson, Scott Doran, Caspar Kedros & Liam Paton (Altitude Music) - Matter of Love
Karen Wheeler confronts Billy at the pool.
Weird Al Yankovic - My Bologna
Plays at the science teacher's house.
Madonna - Material Girl
El goes shopping.
Foreigner - Cold As Ice
El walks away from Mike.
EPISODE 3
Madonna - Angel
Teena Marie - Lovergirl
Hopper Settles in after getting home from a night out at a restaurant.
Howard Jones - Things Can Only Get Better
Dustin and Steve search for evil Russians.
Al Hazan - Is It A Sin
Play's at the lifeguard's family home.
Don McClean - American Pie
Later on at the lifeguard's house.
EPISODE 4
Vera Lynn - We'll Meet Again
As the Mindflayer gathers its army.
EPISODE 5
Loverboy - Strike Zone
This is playing in the Todfather's car as he pulls up.
EPISODE 6
The Pointer Sisters - Neutron Dance
The Russian comes back; Hopper is right.
EPISODE 7
John Cougar Mellencamp - Rock in the USA
Plays at the funfair at the beginning of the episode.
EPISODE 8
Jackie Wilson - (Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher
Plays while Steve drives the Todfather's car.
Limahl - Never Ending Story
Dustin sings this song with [redacted].
Peter Gabriel - Heroes (David Bowie cover)
Peter Gabriel's melancholic orchestral cover plays as Eleven prepares to leave. It previously featured in season 1, when they pulled fake Will's body out of the lake.