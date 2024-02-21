Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!

If you're like us and fancy a trip down memory lane, you might be tempted to replay every game. 2024 is a confusing time, so what better way to clear your head than a Spyro binge?

This is quite a task, though. If only there was a way to breeze through the games, absorbing the atmosphere without the challenge... You know where we're going. Let's take a look at some Spyro cheat codes.

How to cheat in every main Spyro game

Before we list the codes themselves, let's take a look at how to input the cheats in each game. Every game is different, so check you're inputting it in the right place first!

In the first game, there are different places for different cheats (just to make things difficult!) but fear not, we'll specify where you need to be when we list them below. For the two sequels on the PS1, you just need to enter the codes on the pause menu. Much easier!

In Spyro: Enter the Dragonfly, the codes are entered while you're moving around on the field. So you don't even need to pause! For A Hero's Tail, cheats are input via the main menu.

Onto the Legend trilogy now... in The Legend of Spyro: A New Beginning, cheats are input via the pause menu. It's the same deal with The Eternal Night and Dawn of the Dragon, so nice and easy there!

And for 2018's Spyro Reignited Trilogy, it's the pause menu once again. Now let's get on with the codes.

Full list of Spyro cheat codes

These codes will be nice and easy for the first three, being the PlayStation exclusives they were. However, as the games progressed, Spyro flew out to other platforms.

We'll include the different variations for each console when we get there, so don't worry if you played Enter the Dragonfly on the GameCube.

Spyro the Dragon

Play Crash Bandicoot: Warped Demo - hold L1, L2, and Triangle at the title screen.

- hold L1, L2, and Triangle at the title screen. 99 Lives - press Square, Square, Square, Square, Square, Square, circle, Up, circle, Left, circle, Right and circle at the inventory menu.

- press Square, Square, Square, Square, Square, Square, circle, Up, circle, Left, circle, Right and circle at the inventory menu. Unlock all Home Worlds - press Square, Square, circle, Square, Left, Right, Left, Right, circle, Up, Right and Down at the inventory menu.

- press Square, Square, circle, Square, Left, Right, Left, Right, circle, Up, Right and Down at the inventory menu. Play the Credits - press Left, Right, Up, Down, circle, circle, Square, R1, R2, L1 and L2 at the inventory menu.

Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage!

All Abilities - Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, Square

- Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, Square Big Head Mode - Up, Up, Up, Up, R1, R1, R1, R1, Circle

- Up, Up, Up, Up, R1, R1, R1, R1, Circle Black Spyro - Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Down

- Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Down Blue Spyro - Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, X

- Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, X Extra Hit Point - Square, Up, Square, Down, Square, Left, Square, Right, Circle

- Square, Up, Square, Down, Square, Left, Square, Right, Circle Flat Spyro - Left, Right, Left, Right, L2, R2, L2, R2, Square

- Left, Right, Left, Right, L2, R2, L2, R2, Square Green Spyro - Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Triangle

- Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Triangle Pink Spyro - Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square

- Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square Red Spyro - Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Circle

- Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Circle Yellow Spyro - Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Up

- Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Up Undo Color Change - Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left

- Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left View Credits - Square, Circle, Square, Circle, Square, Circle, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

- Square, Circle, Square, Circle, Square, Circle, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right Play Crash Team Racing Demo - (at the title screen) hold L1 + R2 and press Square

Spyro: Year of the Dragon

2-D Spyro - Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, R1, L1, R1, Square, Circle

- Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, R1, L1, R1, Square, Circle 99 Lives - R2, L2, R2, L2, Up, Up, Up, Up, Circle

- R2, L2, R2, L2, Up, Up, Up, Up, Circle Big-headed Spyro - Up, R1, Up, R1, Up, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle

- Up, R1, Up, R1, Up, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle Black Spyro - Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Down

- Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Down Blue Spyro - Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, X

- Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, X Pink Spyro - Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Square

- Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Square Purple Spyro - Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Right

- Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Right Red Spyro - Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Circle

- Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Circle Yellow Spyro - Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Up

- Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Up Easy Mode - Circle, Square, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, X

- Circle, Square, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, X End Credits - Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Square, Circle, Square, Circle

- Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Square, Circle, Square, Circle Extra Hit Point - Circle, R1, Circle, L1, Circle, R2, Circle, L2, Circle

- Circle, R1, Circle, L1, Circle, R2, Circle, L2, Circle Green Spyro - Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Triangle

- Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Triangle Level Voices - Square, Square, Circle, Circle, Square, Square, Circle, Circle

- Square, Square, Circle, Circle, Square, Square, Circle, Circle More Difficult Game - Circle, Square, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Square

- Circle, Square, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Square More Hit Points - Circle, R1, Circle, L1, Circle, R2, Circle, L2, Circle

- Circle, R1, Circle, L1, Circle, R2, Circle, L2, Circle Squid Skateboard - Up, Up, Left, Left, Right, Right, Down, Down, Square, Circle, Square

- Up, Up, Left, Left, Right, Right, Down, Down, Square, Circle, Square View Credits - Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Square, Circle, Square, Circle

Spyro: Enter the Dragonfly

Time Control - PS2: Left, Right, Right, Right. GameCube: Left, Rift, Right, Right.

- PS2: Left, Right, Right, Right. GameCube: Left, Rift, Right, Right. Cow - PS2: Left, Left, Right, Left. GameCube: Left, Left, Right, Left.

- PS2: Left, Left, Right, Left. GameCube: Left, Left, Right, Left. Purple Sparx - PS2: Left, Right, Left, Right. GameCube: Left, Right, Left, Right.

Spyro: A Hero's Tail

All Extras and Bonus Ending Cutscene - PS2: Up, Down, Left, Right, Square, Square, L2 and R2. GameCube: Up, Down, Left, Right, X, X, Left Trigger, Right Trigger. Xbox: Up, Down, Left, Right, X, X, LT, RT.

The Legend of Spyro: A New Beginning

Infinite Breath - PS2: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, R1, L1, R1. GameCube: Start Button, Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, L Button, R Button, L Button, R Button, Start Button. Xbox: Start Button, Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, White, Black, White, Black Start Button

- PS2: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, R1, L1, R1. GameCube: Start Button, Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, L Button, R Button, L Button, R Button, Start Button. Xbox: Start Button, Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, White, Black, White, Black Start Button Infinite Health - PS2: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L1, R1, R1, Start. GameCube: Start Button, Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, L Button, L Button, R Button, R Button, Start Button. Xbox: Start Button, Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, White, White, Black, Black Start Button.

The Legend of Spyro: The Eternal Night

Unlimited Magic - L2, R2, R2, L2, Left, Right, Right, Left, L1, R1, L2, R2, Start.

- L2, R2, R2, L2, Left, Right, Right, Left, L1, R1, L2, R2, Start. Unlimited Health - L2, R2, R2, L2, Left, Right, Right, Left, R2, L2, R1, L1 Start.

- L2, R2, R2, L2, Left, Right, Right, Left, R2, L2, R1, L1 Start. Magic at max - L2, R2, R2, L2, Left, Right, Right, Left, R1, R2, R2, R1, Start.

- L2, R2, R2, L2, Left, Right, Right, Left, R1, R2, R2, R1, Start. Unlimited dragon time - L2, R2, R2, L2, Left, Right, Right, Left, R1, L1, L1, R1, Start.

- L2, R2, R2, L2, Left, Right, Right, Left, R1, L1, L1, R1, Start. All feathers - L2, R2, R2, L2, Left, Right, Right, Left, L2, R2, R2, L2, Start

- L2, R2, R2, L2, Left, Right, Right, Left, L2, R2, R2, L2, Start Dark Spyro - Start, R2, L2, R2, L2, L1, L1, R1, R1, L1, R1, L2, L2, R2, R2, Start

- Start, R2, L2, R2, L2, L1, L1, R1, R1, L1, R1, L2, L2, R2, R2, Start Dark Spyro (Wii) - 1, Z, C, Z, C, +, +, -, -, +, -, C, C, Z, Z, 1

The Legend of Spyro: Dawn of the Dragon

All Upgrade Slots - Hold L1 and press Left, Up, Down, Up, Right.

- Hold L1 and press Left, Up, Down, Up, Right. Unlimited Health - Hold L1 and press Right, Right, Down, Down, Left.

- Hold L1 and press Right, Right, Down, Down, Left. Unlimited Mana and Breath - Hold R1 and press Up, Right, Up, Left, Down.

- Hold R1 and press Up, Right, Up, Left, Down. Max Exp - Hold R1 and press Up, Left, Left, Down, Up.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

99 Lives - PS4: R2, L2, R2, L2, Up, Up, Up, Up, Circle. Xbox One: RT, LT, RT, LT, Up, Up, Up, Up, B. Switch: ZR, ZL, ZR, ZL, Up, Up, Up, Up, A. PC: 3, 1, 3, 1, W, W, W, W, Left Click.

- PS4: R2, L2, R2, L2, Up, Up, Up, Up, Circle. Xbox One: RT, LT, RT, LT, Up, Up, Up, Up, B. Switch: ZR, ZL, ZR, ZL, Up, Up, Up, Up, A. PC: 3, 1, 3, 1, W, W, W, W, Left Click. Big Head Mode - ps4: Up, Up, Up, Up, R1, R1, R1, R1, Circle. Xbox One: Up, Up, Up, Up, RB, RB, RB, RB, B. Switch: Up, Up, Up, Up, R, R, R, R, A. PC: W, W, W, W, E, E, E, E, Left Click.

- ps4: Up, Up, Up, Up, R1, R1, R1, R1, Circle. Xbox One: Up, Up, Up, Up, RB, RB, RB, RB, B. Switch: Up, Up, Up, Up, R, R, R, R, A. PC: W, W, W, W, E, E, E, E, Left Click. Small Head Mode - PS4: Right, Right, Right, Right, R1, L1, Left, Left, Left, Left, X. Xbox One: Right, Right, Right, Right, RB, LB, Left, Left, Left, Left, A. Switch: Right, Right, Right, Right, R, L, Left, Left, Left, Left, B. PC: D, D, D, D, E, Q, A, A, A, A, Space.

- PS4: Right, Right, Right, Right, R1, L1, Left, Left, Left, Left, X. Xbox One: Right, Right, Right, Right, RB, LB, Left, Left, Left, Left, A. Switch: Right, Right, Right, Right, R, L, Left, Left, Left, Left, B. PC: D, D, D, D, E, Q, A, A, A, A, Space. Flat Spyro - PS4: Left, Right, Left, Right, L2, R2, L2, R2, Square. Xbox One: Left, Right, Left, Right, LT, RT, LT, RT, X. Switch: Left, Right, Left, right, ZL, ZR, ZL, ZR, Y. PC: A, D, A, D, 1, 3, 1, 3, Right Click.

- PS4: Left, Right, Left, Right, L2, R2, L2, R2, Square. Xbox One: Left, Right, Left, Right, LT, RT, LT, RT, X. Switch: Left, Right, Left, right, ZL, ZR, ZL, ZR, Y. PC: A, D, A, D, 1, 3, 1, 3, Right Click. Tiny Wings Spyro - PS4: Left, Left, Left, Left, L1, R1, Right, Right, Right, Right, X. Xbox One: Left, Left, Left, Left, LB, RB, Right, Right, Right, A. Switch: Left, Left, Left, Left, L, R, Right, Right, Right, B. PC: A, A, A, A, Q, E, D, D, D, D, Space.

- PS4: Left, Left, Left, Left, L1, R1, Right, Right, Right, Right, X. Xbox One: Left, Left, Left, Left, LB, RB, Right, Right, Right, A. Switch: Left, Left, Left, Left, L, R, Right, Right, Right, B. PC: A, A, A, A, Q, E, D, D, D, D, Space. Black Spyro - PS4: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Down. Xbox One: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, X, RB, RT, LB, LT, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Down. Switch: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Y, R, ZR, L, ZL, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Down. PC W, A, S, D, W, Left Click, E, 3, Q, 1, W, D, S, A, W, S.

- PS4: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Down. Xbox One: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, X, RB, RT, LB, LT, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Down. Switch: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Y, R, ZR, L, ZL, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Down. PC W, A, S, D, W, Left Click, E, 3, Q, 1, W, D, S, A, W, S. Blue Spyro - PS4: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, X. Xbox One: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, X, RB, RT, LB, LT, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, A. Switch: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Y, R, ZR, L, ZL, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, B. PC: W, A, S, D, W, Left Click, E, 3, Q, 1, W, D, S, A, W, Space.

- PS4: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, X. Xbox One: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, X, RB, RT, LB, LT, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, A. Switch: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Y, R, ZR, L, ZL, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, B. PC: W, A, S, D, W, Left Click, E, 3, Q, 1, W, D, S, A, W, Space. Green Spyro - PS4: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Triangle. Xbox One: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, X, RB, RT, LB, LT, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Y. Switch: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Y, R, ZR, L, ZL, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, X. PC: W, A, S, D, W, Left Click, E, 3, Q, 1, W, D, S, A, W, F.

- PS4: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Triangle. Xbox One: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, X, RB, RT, LB, LT, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Y. Switch: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Y, R, ZR, L, ZL, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, X. PC: W, A, S, D, W, Left Click, E, 3, Q, 1, W, D, S, A, W, F. Pink Spyro - PS4: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Square. Xbox One: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, X, RB, RT, LB, LT, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, X. Switch: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Y, R, ZR, L, ZL, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Y. PC: W, A, S, D, W, Left Click, E, 3, Q, 1, W, D, S, A, W, Right Click.

- PS4: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Square. Xbox One: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, X, RB, RT, LB, LT, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, X. Switch: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Y, R, ZR, L, ZL, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Y. PC: W, A, S, D, W, Left Click, E, 3, Q, 1, W, D, S, A, W, Right Click. Purple Spyro - PS4: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Right. Xbox One: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, X, RB, RT, LB, LT, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Right. Switch: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Y, R, ZR, L, ZL, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Right. PC: W, A, S, D, W, Left Click, E, 3, Q, 1, W, D, S, A, W, D.

- PS4: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Right. Xbox One: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, X, RB, RT, LB, LT, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Right. Switch: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Y, R, ZR, L, ZL, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Right. PC: W, A, S, D, W, Left Click, E, 3, Q, 1, W, D, S, A, W, D. Red Spyro - PS4: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, O. Xbox One: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, X, RB, RT, LB, LT, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, B. Switch: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Y, R, ZR, L, ZL, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, A. PC: W, A, S, D, W, Left Click, E, 3, Q, 1, W, D, S, A, W, Left Click.

- PS4: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, O. Xbox One: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, X, RB, RT, LB, LT, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, B. Switch: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Y, R, ZR, L, ZL, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, A. PC: W, A, S, D, W, Left Click, E, 3, Q, 1, W, D, S, A, W, Left Click. Yellow Spyro : PS4: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Up. Xbox One: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, X, RB, RT, LB, LT, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Down. Switch: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Y, R, ZR, L, ZL, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Up. PC: W, A, S, D, W, Left Click, E, 3, Q, 1, W, D, S, A, W, W.

: PS4: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Up. Xbox One: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, X, RB, RT, LB, LT, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Down. Switch: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Y, R, ZR, L, ZL, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Up. PC: W, A, S, D, W, Left Click, E, 3, Q, 1, W, D, S, A, W, W. Black Sunglasses - PS4: R1, R1, R1, R1, Left, Left, Left, Left, Down, Up, Triangle. Xbox One: RB, RB, RB, RB, Left, Left, Left, Left, Down, Up, Y. Switch: R, R, R, R, Left, Left, Left, Left, Down, Up, X. PC: E, E, E, E, A, A, A, A, S, W, F.

- PS4: R1, R1, R1, R1, Left, Left, Left, Left, Down, Up, Triangle. Xbox One: RB, RB, RB, RB, Left, Left, Left, Left, Down, Up, Y. Switch: R, R, R, R, Left, Left, Left, Left, Down, Up, X. PC: E, E, E, E, A, A, A, A, S, W, F. Pride Glasses (Switch only) - R, R, R, R, Left, Left, Left, Left, Down, Up, Y.

- R, R, R, R, Left, Left, Left, Left, Down, Up, Y. Retro Spyro - PS4: L1, L1, L1, L1, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down, Triangle. Xbox One: LB, LB, LB, LB, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down, Y. Switch: L, L, L, L, Up, down, Up, Down, Up, Down, X. PC: Q, Q, Q, Q, W, S, W, S, W, S, F.

- PS4: L1, L1, L1, L1, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down, Triangle. Xbox One: LB, LB, LB, LB, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down, Y. Switch: L, L, L, L, Up, down, Up, Down, Up, Down, X. PC: Q, Q, Q, Q, W, S, W, S, W, S, F. Squid Skateboard (Year of the Dragon only) - PS4: Up, Up, Left, Left, Right, Right, Down, Down, Square, Square, Circle. Xbox One: Up, Up, Left, Left, Right, Right, Down, Down, X, X, B. Switch: Up, Up, Left, Left, Right, Right, Down, Down, Y, Y, A. PC: W, W, A, A, D, D, Right Click, Right Click, Left Click.

