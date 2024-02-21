Spyro cheat codes: Full list and how to cheat in all the main Spyro games
Cheat your way through the Dragon Kingdom with these codes.
Spyro first appeared in 1998 on the PlayStation, and he quickly joined Crash Bandicoot in becoming an icon of the era. The cute, fire-breathing, headbutting bundle of joy was a big part of our childhoods, as was his invitingly ambient world.
After a string of brilliant sequels, and a successful move to the PlayStation 2, the franchise quietened down until the Spyro Reignited Trilogy remastered the first three in 2018.
If you're like us and fancy a trip down memory lane, you might be tempted to replay every game. 2024 is a confusing time, so what better way to clear your head than a Spyro binge?
This is quite a task, though. If only there was a way to breeze through the games, absorbing the atmosphere without the challenge... You know where we're going. Let's take a look at some Spyro cheat codes.
How to cheat in every main Spyro game
Before we list the codes themselves, let's take a look at how to input the cheats in each game. Every game is different, so check you're inputting it in the right place first!
In the first game, there are different places for different cheats (just to make things difficult!) but fear not, we'll specify where you need to be when we list them below. For the two sequels on the PS1, you just need to enter the codes on the pause menu. Much easier!
In Spyro: Enter the Dragonfly, the codes are entered while you're moving around on the field. So you don't even need to pause! For A Hero's Tail, cheats are input via the main menu.
Onto the Legend trilogy now... in The Legend of Spyro: A New Beginning, cheats are input via the pause menu. It's the same deal with The Eternal Night and Dawn of the Dragon, so nice and easy there!
And for 2018's Spyro Reignited Trilogy, it's the pause menu once again. Now let's get on with the codes.
Full list of Spyro cheat codes
These codes will be nice and easy for the first three, being the PlayStation exclusives they were. However, as the games progressed, Spyro flew out to other platforms.
We'll include the different variations for each console when we get there, so don't worry if you played Enter the Dragonfly on the GameCube.
Spyro the Dragon
- Play Crash Bandicoot: Warped Demo - hold L1, L2, and Triangle at the title screen.
- 99 Lives - press Square, Square, Square, Square, Square, Square, circle, Up, circle, Left, circle, Right and circle at the inventory menu.
- Unlock all Home Worlds - press Square, Square, circle, Square, Left, Right, Left, Right, circle, Up, Right and Down at the inventory menu.
- Play the Credits - press Left, Right, Up, Down, circle, circle, Square, R1, R2, L1 and L2 at the inventory menu.
Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage!
- All Abilities - Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, Square
- Big Head Mode - Up, Up, Up, Up, R1, R1, R1, R1, Circle
- Black Spyro - Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Down
- Blue Spyro - Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, X
- Extra Hit Point - Square, Up, Square, Down, Square, Left, Square, Right, Circle
- Flat Spyro - Left, Right, Left, Right, L2, R2, L2, R2, Square
- Green Spyro - Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Triangle
- Pink Spyro - Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square
- Red Spyro - Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Circle
- Yellow Spyro - Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Up
- Undo Color Change - Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left
- View Credits - Square, Circle, Square, Circle, Square, Circle, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
- Play Crash Team Racing Demo - (at the title screen) hold L1 + R2 and press Square
Spyro: Year of the Dragon
- 2-D Spyro - Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, R1, L1, R1, Square, Circle
- 99 Lives - R2, L2, R2, L2, Up, Up, Up, Up, Circle
- Big-headed Spyro - Up, R1, Up, R1, Up, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle
- Black Spyro - Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Down
- Blue Spyro - Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, X
- Pink Spyro - Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Square
- Purple Spyro - Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Right
- Red Spyro - Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Circle
- Yellow Spyro - Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Up
- Easy Mode - Circle, Square, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, X
- End Credits - Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Square, Circle, Square, Circle
- Extra Hit Point - Circle, R1, Circle, L1, Circle, R2, Circle, L2, Circle
- Green Spyro - Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Triangle
- Level Voices - Square, Square, Circle, Circle, Square, Square, Circle, Circle
- More Difficult Game - Circle, Square, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Square
- More Hit Points - Circle, R1, Circle, L1, Circle, R2, Circle, L2, Circle
- Squid Skateboard - Up, Up, Left, Left, Right, Right, Down, Down, Square, Circle, Square
- View Credits - Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Square, Circle, Square, Circle
Spyro: Enter the Dragonfly
- Time Control - PS2: Left, Right, Right, Right. GameCube: Left, Rift, Right, Right.
- Cow - PS2: Left, Left, Right, Left. GameCube: Left, Left, Right, Left.
- Purple Sparx - PS2: Left, Right, Left, Right. GameCube: Left, Right, Left, Right.
Spyro: A Hero's Tail
- All Extras and Bonus Ending Cutscene - PS2: Up, Down, Left, Right, Square, Square, L2 and R2. GameCube: Up, Down, Left, Right, X, X, Left Trigger, Right Trigger. Xbox: Up, Down, Left, Right, X, X, LT, RT.
The Legend of Spyro: A New Beginning
- Infinite Breath - PS2: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, R1, L1, R1. GameCube: Start Button, Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, L Button, R Button, L Button, R Button, Start Button. Xbox: Start Button, Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, White, Black, White, Black Start Button
- Infinite Health - PS2: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L1, R1, R1, Start. GameCube: Start Button, Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, L Button, L Button, R Button, R Button, Start Button. Xbox: Start Button, Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, White, White, Black, Black Start Button.
The Legend of Spyro: The Eternal Night
- Unlimited Magic - L2, R2, R2, L2, Left, Right, Right, Left, L1, R1, L2, R2, Start.
- Unlimited Health - L2, R2, R2, L2, Left, Right, Right, Left, R2, L2, R1, L1 Start.
- Magic at max - L2, R2, R2, L2, Left, Right, Right, Left, R1, R2, R2, R1, Start.
- Unlimited dragon time - L2, R2, R2, L2, Left, Right, Right, Left, R1, L1, L1, R1, Start.
- All feathers - L2, R2, R2, L2, Left, Right, Right, Left, L2, R2, R2, L2, Start
- Dark Spyro - Start, R2, L2, R2, L2, L1, L1, R1, R1, L1, R1, L2, L2, R2, R2, Start
- Dark Spyro (Wii) - 1, Z, C, Z, C, +, +, -, -, +, -, C, C, Z, Z, 1
The Legend of Spyro: Dawn of the Dragon
- All Upgrade Slots - Hold L1 and press Left, Up, Down, Up, Right.
- Unlimited Health - Hold L1 and press Right, Right, Down, Down, Left.
- Unlimited Mana and Breath - Hold R1 and press Up, Right, Up, Left, Down.
- Max Exp - Hold R1 and press Up, Left, Left, Down, Up.
Spyro Reignited Trilogy
- 99 Lives - PS4: R2, L2, R2, L2, Up, Up, Up, Up, Circle. Xbox One: RT, LT, RT, LT, Up, Up, Up, Up, B. Switch: ZR, ZL, ZR, ZL, Up, Up, Up, Up, A. PC: 3, 1, 3, 1, W, W, W, W, Left Click.
- Big Head Mode - ps4: Up, Up, Up, Up, R1, R1, R1, R1, Circle. Xbox One: Up, Up, Up, Up, RB, RB, RB, RB, B. Switch: Up, Up, Up, Up, R, R, R, R, A. PC: W, W, W, W, E, E, E, E, Left Click.
- Small Head Mode - PS4: Right, Right, Right, Right, R1, L1, Left, Left, Left, Left, X. Xbox One: Right, Right, Right, Right, RB, LB, Left, Left, Left, Left, A. Switch: Right, Right, Right, Right, R, L, Left, Left, Left, Left, B. PC: D, D, D, D, E, Q, A, A, A, A, Space.
- Flat Spyro - PS4: Left, Right, Left, Right, L2, R2, L2, R2, Square. Xbox One: Left, Right, Left, Right, LT, RT, LT, RT, X. Switch: Left, Right, Left, right, ZL, ZR, ZL, ZR, Y. PC: A, D, A, D, 1, 3, 1, 3, Right Click.
- Tiny Wings Spyro - PS4: Left, Left, Left, Left, L1, R1, Right, Right, Right, Right, X. Xbox One: Left, Left, Left, Left, LB, RB, Right, Right, Right, A. Switch: Left, Left, Left, Left, L, R, Right, Right, Right, B. PC: A, A, A, A, Q, E, D, D, D, D, Space.
- Black Spyro - PS4: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Down. Xbox One: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, X, RB, RT, LB, LT, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Down. Switch: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Y, R, ZR, L, ZL, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Down. PC W, A, S, D, W, Left Click, E, 3, Q, 1, W, D, S, A, W, S.
- Blue Spyro - PS4: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, X. Xbox One: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, X, RB, RT, LB, LT, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, A. Switch: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Y, R, ZR, L, ZL, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, B. PC: W, A, S, D, W, Left Click, E, 3, Q, 1, W, D, S, A, W, Space.
- Green Spyro - PS4: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Triangle. Xbox One: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, X, RB, RT, LB, LT, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Y. Switch: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Y, R, ZR, L, ZL, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, X. PC: W, A, S, D, W, Left Click, E, 3, Q, 1, W, D, S, A, W, F.
- Pink Spyro - PS4: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Square. Xbox One: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, X, RB, RT, LB, LT, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, X. Switch: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Y, R, ZR, L, ZL, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Y. PC: W, A, S, D, W, Left Click, E, 3, Q, 1, W, D, S, A, W, Right Click.
- Purple Spyro - PS4: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Right. Xbox One: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, X, RB, RT, LB, LT, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Right. Switch: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Y, R, ZR, L, ZL, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Right. PC: W, A, S, D, W, Left Click, E, 3, Q, 1, W, D, S, A, W, D.
- Red Spyro - PS4: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, O. Xbox One: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, X, RB, RT, LB, LT, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, B. Switch: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Y, R, ZR, L, ZL, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, A. PC: W, A, S, D, W, Left Click, E, 3, Q, 1, W, D, S, A, W, Left Click.
- Yellow Spyro: PS4: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Up. Xbox One: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, X, RB, RT, LB, LT, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Down. Switch: Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Y, R, ZR, L, ZL, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Up. PC: W, A, S, D, W, Left Click, E, 3, Q, 1, W, D, S, A, W, W.
- Black Sunglasses - PS4: R1, R1, R1, R1, Left, Left, Left, Left, Down, Up, Triangle. Xbox One: RB, RB, RB, RB, Left, Left, Left, Left, Down, Up, Y. Switch: R, R, R, R, Left, Left, Left, Left, Down, Up, X. PC: E, E, E, E, A, A, A, A, S, W, F.
- Pride Glasses (Switch only) - R, R, R, R, Left, Left, Left, Left, Down, Up, Y.
- Retro Spyro - PS4: L1, L1, L1, L1, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down, Triangle. Xbox One: LB, LB, LB, LB, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down, Y. Switch: L, L, L, L, Up, down, Up, Down, Up, Down, X. PC: Q, Q, Q, Q, W, S, W, S, W, S, F.
- Squid Skateboard (Year of the Dragon only) - PS4: Up, Up, Left, Left, Right, Right, Down, Down, Square, Square, Circle. Xbox One: Up, Up, Left, Left, Right, Right, Down, Down, X, X, B. Switch: Up, Up, Left, Left, Right, Right, Down, Down, Y, Y, A. PC: W, W, A, A, D, D, Right Click, Right Click, Left Click.
