Fans have been convinced for a little while now that Spyro 4 is in the works over at developer Toys for Bob with a couple of clues suggesting that very thing might be happening. What we can’t stress enough, meanwhile, is that no official confirmation has been made over the game’s development.

Keep reading to find out everything there is to know about the Spyro 4 rumours and to see if there really will be a new Spyro game or not.

Spyro 4 rumours explained: Why are people talking about it?

The Spyro 4 rumours began as the development team who remade the first three games as Spyro Reignited Trilogy gave the world Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, just two years after Crash himself received a highly polished trilogy remake. Since then, fans have wondered whether Spyro would get the same treatment.

It’s been over five years now since Spyro Reignited Trilogy launched and there’s still no official word on a Spyro the Dragon 4 or whatever it might end up being named. There have been a couple of teases, however, from official sources.

Firstly, Toys for Bob took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to post quite the tease. The studio “took some time out to get together and share [its] latest experiments with UE5.” Accompanying the caption was a photo which showed something purple blurred on a couple of TV screens. See for yourself below:

More recently, too, the official Spyro X account posted its 2024 motto: “You gotta believe!” with a screenshot from the Reignited Trilogy. If that isn’t a tease of a new Spyro game releasing this year, we don’t know what is:

Whether Toys for Bob is actually developing Spyro The Dragon 4 or not is another thing. Time will tell but they’re up to something.

Will there really be a new Spyro game?

We don’t know if there really will be a new Spyro game or not. Without official word from Activision or Toys for Bob, we cannot say one way or the other if Spyro 4 is real.

2023 would have been a great year for a new Spyro game but it wasn’t to be as the purple dragon’s 25th anniversary year came and went without a new announcement, even. 2024 could work, too, though, as it is the year of the dragon. Hmm…

Those teases from the official Spyro X account and Toys for Bob certainly are pointing towards a reveal of some kind but we won’t know what until Activision is ready to reveal all.

If a new Spyro game is in development it will go along with what CEO of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer had to say about bringing classic Activision franchises back after Xbox’s deal to buy Activision goes through.

Speaking to The Washington Post back in January 2022, Spencer explained that Xbox is “hoping that [it’ll] be able to work with [Activision] when the deal closes to make sure we have resources to work on franchises that I love from my childhood, and that the teams really want to get.”

Many studios at Activision have been made to assist in the development of Call of Duty games but Spencer wants Xbox to provide the resources for them to bring back classic Activision IP instead.

Fingers crossed Toys for Bob has moved on from assisting development on CoD titles and has been hard at work behind the scenes on a new Spyro game.

For now, though, it remains a dream and part of the always-churning rumour mill. Until we get an official announcement of Spyro 4, we can’t say for certain that it will ever happen.

