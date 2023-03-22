There's no denying that in the years since his birth in 1996, Crash has transcended from mascot to icon. His face is instantly recognisable and equally comforting – especially for those of us who grew up with the original PlayStation.

When is the Crash Team Rumble release date? That next landmark in the iconic bandicoot's life is coming up quite soon.

The games have always been enjoyable too, offering a nice amount of variety. Like Mario over at Nintendo, the Crash Bandicoot franchise started as single player platformers but soon branched out into party games. Crash Team Racing, for example, is an absolute classic.

Fans will be glad to know that the Crash party tradition is still going, with Crash Team Rumble dropping later this year. It looks to be in the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) genre, which is an interesting choice, but one that we're all for.

Curious? We'll share all the Crash Team Rumble details below!

The Crash Team Rumble release date is scheduled for Tuesday 20th June 2023, the developers have confirmed.

This one is sneaking up on us quite quickly. Crash Team Rumble was only announced in October last year, after all, a while after Crash Bandicoot 4 was released.

Is there a Crash Team Rumble beta?

That being said, you won't have to wait until then to have a go. There is a closed beta available that will be held from Thursday 20th April to Monday 24th April.

You can be in for a chance to take part in the beta if you pre-order the game.

Can I pre-order Crash Team Rumble?

If you want to get onto the beta, you'll have to pre-order the game. It's available to pre-order now on the PlayStation Store and the Xbox Store.

In terms of the Crash Team Rumble price, the standard edition is £24.99, and the deluxe edition is £34.99.

Which consoles and platforms can play Crash Team Rumble?

Crash Team Rumble it set to be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. So although it's releasing on previous generation consoles, there is no PC release planned yet. Players on Nintendo Switch will be missing out, too.

Crash Team Rumble gameplay and story details

Crash Team Rumble appears to be in the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) genre. So it's a team versus team arena game, in which different team members with varying abilities must work together to defeat the enemy.

Of course, many of the Crash Bandicoot motifs will be present. The three roles in the arena are Blocker, Booster and Scorer, and the aim is to collect Wumpa fruit, get it to your drop-off zone, and do everything you can to stop the opponent doing the same.

Is there a Crash Team Rumble trailer?

There is a trailer! While you wait for the Crash Team Rumble release date in June, you can watch Crash and company in all their wackiness in the new pre-order trailer below.

