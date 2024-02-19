The show features a stacked cast, including major roles for the likes of Steffan Rhodri, Sophie Melville and Callum Scott Howells, and smaller roles for Aneurin Barnard, Georgia Tennant, Luke Evans and more.

But who else stars in the series and who do they all play? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Way.

The Way cast: Full list of actors and characters in Michael Sheen's BBC drama

Here are the main cast members and characters in The Way. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Steffan Rhodri as Geoff Driscoll

Mali Harries as Dee Driscoll

Sophie Melville as Thea Driscoll

Callum Scott Howells as Owen Driscoll

Maja Laskowska as Anna

Michael Sheen as Denny Driscoll

Luke Evans as Hogwood

Tom Cullen as Jack Price

Danny Sapani as The Vicar

Mark Lewis Jones as Glynn

Paul Rhys as Akela

Erin Richards as Willis

Aneurin Barnard as Dan

Catherine Ayers as Elaine

Patrick Baladi as Hector

Georgia Tennant as Millie

Jonathan Nefydd as Simon the Prophet

Matthew Aubrey as Neil Griffiths

Teilo James Le Masurier as Rhys Driscoll

Steffan Rhodri plays Geoff Driscoll

Steffan Rhodri in The Way. BBC

Who is Geoff Driscoll? Geoff is a father who works at the steelworks in Port Talbot.

Where have I seen Steffan Rhodri? Rhodri is perhaps best-known for playing Dave Coaches in Gavin & Stacey, while he has had roles in other series such as Father Brown, Love Me, The Hollow Crown, Apple Tree Yard, A Very English Scandal, Manhunt, Keeping Faith, Wild Bill, The Last Kingdom, Temple, We Hunt Together, House of the Dragon, Steeltown Murders, Fifteen-Love and the TV film Men Up.

His film roles have included appearances in Submarine, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 and Wonder Woman.

Mali Harries plays Dee Driscoll

Mali Harries in The Way. BBC

Who is Dee Driscoll? Dee is Geoff's wife, who gets involved in the civil uprising in Port Talbot.

Where have I seen Mali Harries? Harries has had roles in series including Doctor Who, Foyle's War, Hinterland, Keeping Faith, Pobol y Cwm, Brassic and The Doll Factory. She is also known for playing Natasha in The Archers.

Sophie Melville plays Thea Driscoll

Sophie Melville in The Way. BBC

Who is Thea Driscoll? Thea is Dee and Geoff's daughter, and a police officer in Port Talbot. She has a son, Rhys.

Where have I seen Sophie Melville? Melville has previously had roles in The Missing, Call the Midwife, Bang, The Pact and The Chelsea Detective.

Callum Scott Howells plays Owen Driscoll

Callum Scott Howells as Owen in The Way. BBC

Who is Owen Driscoll? Owen is the son of Dee and Geoff, who is often in trouble.

Where have I seen Callum Scott Howells? Howells is best known for his breakout role in It's a Sin, while he also voiced a character in animated series Lloyd of the Flies.

Maja Laskowska plays Anna

Maja Laskowska in The Way. BBC

Who is Anna? Anna is a young woman and an immigrant to Port Talbot who gets caught up in the Driscoll family's escape from the area.

Where have I seen Maja Laskowska? Laskowska has previously appeared in Baptiste, Trigonometry, Doctors and Life and Death in the Warehouse.

Michael Sheen plays Denny Driscoll

Michael Sheen. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage

Who is Denny Driscoll? Denny is Geoff's father, who died years ago and is considered a legend in the area.

Where have I seen Michael Sheen? As well as starring in The Way, Sheen also makes his directorial debut here. He is best known for playing real-life figures, whether that's in ITV's Quiz (as Chris Tarrant), Frost/Nixon (as David Frost), The Queen (as Tony Blair) or Channel 4 series Vardy v Rooney.

He's also starred in the likes of Midnight in Paris, The Good Fight, Masters of Sex, The Sandman, Good Omens, Staged, Best Interests and Last Train to Christmas.

Luke Evans plays Hogwood

Luke Evans. Jed Cullen/Dave BenettGetty Images

Who is Hogwood? Hogwood is a mysterious character whose intentions become clear later in the series.

Where have I seen Luke Evans? Evans is best known for starring in films such as Robin Hood, the Fast & Furious franchise, The Hobbit trilogy, Dracula Untold, High-Rise, The Girl on the Train, Beauty and the Beast, Murder Mystery, Midway and Good Grief.

He has also had roles in series including The Alienist, The Pembrokeshire Murders, Nine Perfect Strangers and Echo 3.

Tom Cullen plays Jack Price

Tom Cullen as Jack Price MP in The Way. BBC/Red Seam/Jon Pountney

Who is Jack Price? Jack is the local MP for Port Talbot.

Where have I seen Tom Cullen? Cullen is known for appearing in series such as Downton Abbey, Black Mirror, Knightfall, Becoming Elizabeth, Invasion and The Gold, as well as films including Barbarians and 100 Streets.

Danny Sapani plays The Vicar

Danny Sapani. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Who is The Vicar? The Vicar runs a bookshop, and is someone the family come across on the journey out of Wales.

Where have I seen Danny Sapani? Sapani has appeared in films including Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Trance and both Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Meanwhile, his TV roles have included appearances in The Bill, Doctor Who, Misfits, Penny Dreadful, The Bastard Executioner, Chewing Gum, Broken, The Crown, Black Earth Rising, MotherFatherSon, Harlots, Killing Eve, The Diplomat and Halo.

Mark Lewis Jones plays Glynn

Mark Lewis Jones as Glynn in The Way. BBC/Red Seam/Jon Pountney

Who is Glynn? Glynn works at the steelworks in Port Talbot and often disagrees with Geoff about the best course of action.

Where have I seen Mark Lewis Jones? Jones has previously had roles in series such as The Bench, Merlin, Torchwood, Silent Witness, Being Human, Game of Thrones, Father Brown, National Treasure, Living a Lie, Stella, Chernobyl, Carnival Row, The Crown, Gangs of London, Keeping Faith, The Pact, The Cleaner, Outlander and Bodies, as well as the TV film Men Up.

He has also appeared in films such as Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, The Other Boleyn Girl, Robin Hood, Child 44, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, The Good Liar, Rebecca, Munich: The Edge of War and Bolan's Shoes.

Paul Rhys plays Akela

Paul Rhys. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Who is Akela? Akela is someone who helps the family after they have left Port Talbot.

Where have I seen Paul Rhys? Rhys has previously appeared in series such as Spooks, Being Human, Luther, Murdoch Mysteries, Borgia, Victoria and A Discovery of Witches, as well as the TV movie Men Up.

He has also had roles in films including Chaplin, Saltburn and Napoleon.

Erin Richards plays Willis

Erin Richards. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Who is Willis? Willis is someone who helps the family after they have left Port Talbot.

Where have I seen Erin Richards? Richards is probably best known for her roles as Barbara Kean in Gotham, although she has also appeared in series including Misfits, Merlin and The Crown.

Aneurin Barnard plays Dan

Aneurin Barnard. Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Who is Dan? Dan is Rhys's father.

Where have I seen Aneurin Barnard? Barnard has previously had roles in series such as The White Queen, Cilla, War & Peace, The Pact, Time, Peaky Blinders, 1899, The Catch and Steeltown Murders, as well as the TV film Men Up and the films Legend, Dunkirk and The Personal History of David Copperfield.

He will soon be seen in the new season of Doctor Who.

Catherine Ayers plays Elaine

Catherine Ayers in Keeping Faith. BBC/Vox Pictures Ltd/Mark Waters

Who is Elaine? Elaine is someone who becomes tied up with the family after they leave Port Talbot.

Where have I seen Catherine Ayers? Ayers has previously had roles in Living a Lie, Coronation Street, Keeping Faith, The Light in the Hall, Henpocalypse! and Who is Erin Carter?.

Patrick Baladi plays Hector

Patrick Baladi. Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/WireImage

Who is Hector? Hector is someone who becomes tied up with the family after they leave Port Talbot. He is married to Elaine.

Where have I seen Patrick Baladi? Baladi is known for his TV roles, including appearances in The Office, Mistresses, Hustle, Death in Paradise, Waterloo Road, Marcella, Stella, No Offence, Grantchester, Vera, Line of Duty, Silent Witness, Ted Lasso, Breeders and Everything Now.

Georgia Tennant plays Millie

Georgia Tennant in Staged. BBC/Staged Films Ltd/Paul Stephenson

Who is Millie? Millie is someone who becomes tied up with the family after they leave Port Talbot. She is friends with Elaine and Hector.

Where have I seen Georgia Tennant? The husband of David Tennant and daughter of Peter Davison, Georgia Tennant has previously appeared in Where the Heart Is, Doctor Who, The Bill, Merlin, White Van Man, The Sandman, The Horne Section TV Show and Staged.

Jonathan Nefydd plays Simon the Prophet

Jonathan Nefydd as Simon the Prophet in The Way. BBC/Red Seam/Jon Pountney

Who is Simon the Prophet? Simon the Prophet is a homeless man that the police take in. He makes prophecies to Thea about the future.

Where have I seen Jonathan Nefydd? Nefydd is best known for his role in Pobol y Cwm.

Matthew Aubrey plays Neil Griffiths

Matthew Aubrey as Neil Griffiths (left) in The Way. BBC/Red Seam/Jon Pountney

Who is Neil Griffiths? Neil is someone who comes to speak at a meeting on behalf of the steelworkers.

Where have I seen Matthew Aubrey? Aubrey has previously had roles in series including Black Mirror, Mum, Deep Water, World on Fire, Keeping Faith and Steeltown Murders.

Teilo James Le Masurier plays Rhys Driscoll

Who is Rhys Driscoll? Rhys is Thea and Dan's son.

Where have I seen Teilo James Le Masurier? The Way marks the young actor's screen debut.

The Way will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Monday 19th February, and will air on BBC One from 9pm.

