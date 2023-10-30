But are there plans to renew Time for season 3?

Read on for everything we know so far.

Has Time been renewed for season 3?

Jodie Whittaker as Orla in Time season 2. BBC Studios/Sally Mais

There's currently no word on the future of Time.

With season 1 tackling life inside a men's prison and season 2 placing a women's prison front and centre, it remains to be seen what direction the series could go in next.

Season 1 aired in June 2021, with season 2 following in October this year.

If season 3 does get the nod, we could be looking at a 2024 release date, but there's every chance it could take longer.

Time season 3 cast: Who could star?

We'd expect a new set of faces to be drafted in for season 3, as with the show's first two instalments.

But it remains to be seen if any of the cast will return, such as Siobhan Finneran's prison chaplain Marie-Louise.

Time seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer now.

