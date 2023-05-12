Philip Glenister ( Belgravia ) and Steffan Rhodri (Gavin & Stacey) lead the cast as detectives Paul Bethell and Phil 'Bach' Rees, while Gareth John Bale co-stars as their colleague Geraint Bale.

Steeltown Murders focuses on a groundbreaking criminal investigation from the turn of the millennium, where DNA evidence was used to finally solve a case that had gone cold decades earlier.

All three worked diligently to find justice for the families of three young women who were raped and murdered in the 1970s, casting a terrible shadow over the Neath Port Talbot county in Wales.

The dramatisation comes from writer Ed Whitmore, best known for ITV's Manhunt, while the four-part series is directed by Marc Evans (The Pembrokeshire Murders).

Steeltown Murders premieres on BBC One at 9pm on Monday 15th May 2023. After that initial broadcast, all four episodes will be made available on iPlayer for those who wish to watch ahead.

Alternatively, new episodes will air on Mondays for those who prefer to tune in weekly.

Steeltown Murders cast

Gareth John Bale as DC Geraint Bale, Philip Glenister as DCI Paul Bethell, and Steffan Rhodri as Phil Bach Rees in Steeltown Murders. BBC

Philip Glenister and Scott Arthur share the lead role of DCI Paul Bethell – shown in the 2000s and the 1970s – whose sheer determination is credited as one of the most important factors in this case being solved.

Steffan Rhodri and Siôn Alun Davies play the older and younger version of detective Phil 'Bach' Rees, while Gareth John Bale co-stars as fellow South Wales Police staffer Geraint Bale, who was also crucial to the investigation.

Sharon Morgan and Keith Allen feature as Pat and Dai Williams, the mother and step-father of one of the victims, while Aneurin Barnard plays suspect Joseph Kappen.

The cast also includes Natasha Vasandani and Priyanga Burford as the younger and older version of Sita Anwar, who was a friend to the victims and feels terrible guilt about their deaths.

Rounding out the ensemble is Richard Harrington, Elinor Crawley, Ben McGregor, Nia Roberts, Walter van Dyk, Dyfan Dwyfor, Steve Nicholson and Kriss Dosanjh.

Steeltown Murders true story

DCI Paul Bethell (Philip Glenister) Severn Screen/Tom Jackson

Steeltown Murders is based on a true story, unravelling the mystery of three murders that took place in Neath Port Talbot in 1973, which couldn't be solved contemporaneously.

However, decades later, following huge leaps forward in technology, three veteran detectives teamed up to finally seek justice for the victim's families using a then-groundbreaking technique known as familial DNA profiling.

Steeltown Murders trailer

The trailer for Steeltown Murders is available to watch below:

