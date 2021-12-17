Get Amazon Prime channels for just 99p per month with this last-minute Christmas deal

Amazon is reviving one of its most eye-catching Black Friday offers for the festive period. Now, Prime Video viewers can subscribe to a range of top channels for just 99p per month, for three months. Top shows on the featured channels include the new season of The Great and the latest season of Geordie Shore and loads more top titles.

There’s a huge range of films, series and documentaries to be enjoyed at a sizeable discount. It’s a great way for existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers to add to the streaming service’s offering.

The wide array of discounted channels currently includes Shudder, MTV Play, Acorn TV, BFI Player, HISTORY Play, Motortrend and Starzplay. This genre-crossing selection will level up your Prime Video library with a whole range of new content.

There’s something for everyone from the informative documentaries on HISTORY Play to the jaw-dropping reality TV on MTV Play and the heart-stopping horror on Shudder.

Read on for full details on the offer, viewing recommendations and how and when you can bag these channels for just 99p.

Sign up to Amazon Prime Video Channels for just 99p per month for 3 months

We saw this 99p channel deal on Black Friday, albeit with a slightly different selection of channels – including Britbox, Mubi and Sundance Now, among others.

The festive deal offers up a slightly different channel selection but retains a good variety of content. For example, there’s no Sundance Now, but BFI Player takes its place in offering some top-notch cinema. Plus, Starzplay takes the place of Britbox in offering top drama, with favourites like Black Sails and the new season of The Great front and centre.

Get Amazon Prime Video channels for just 99p per month

What can you watch on Prime Video Channels?

There’s something for everyone in this range of channels, with top documentaries on HISTORY Play and Motortrend, to classic films on BFI Player, Sundance Now and Shudder. Or, if you’re a fan of reality TV like Geordie Shore or Catfish UK, then MTV Play is the ideal channel to supplement your Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Shudder has recently added BBC drama, The Terror to its roster. The recent BBC drama is a perfect fit for Shudder – a devoted horror channel – thanks to its tense, atmospheric twists and turns.

Season two of The Great on Starzplay is another new show well worth highlighting. In the new season, Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult are joined by Sex Education star Gillian Anderson. A newly pregnant Catherine the Great (Fanning) has taken power from her husband but failed to kill him. A tense power struggle – for the heart of Russia – ensues.

Elsewhere, Acorn TV offers a range of well-loved British shows, including Channel 5’s popular reimagining of All Creatures Great and Small. Meanwhile, Motortrend does what it says on the tin, offering a wide range of documentaries for petrol heads and motoring enthusiasts.

Channel 5

Don’t miss Shudder for 99p One of the undoubted highlights of this offer from Amazon is 99p access to Shudder. The dedicated genre channel offers all things horror, including classics like An American Werewolf in London and Donnie Darko, plus newer favourites like the popular BBC series, The Terror.

Don’t forget; you’ll need to sign up for Amazon Prime first, too.

Get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime Video now

How do Prime Video channels work?

To sign up for any of the discounted channels on offer, you’ll first have to sign up for Amazon Prime. This gives you the delivery benefits of Amazon Prime (next day delivery on many items) as well as access to Amazon Prime Video.

Lots of content on the platform becomes available to access once you’ve signed up for Amazon Prime and paid for your membership. However, some films and television shows incur extra fees.

The channels on offer normally cost around £5 per month but vary slightly depending on the content they’re offering. So 99p is a great discount, but bear in mind that the 99p fee only lasts for the first three months before the usual price is reinstated.

For more on streaming and visual entertainment, take a look at our best TV to buy guide, or check out the nation’s festive telly habits on our Christmas TV deals page.