And Tomb Raider was no different, with plenty of options to enhance gameplay, get instant access to all the best weapons or even skip a level or two.

Before you can do that, though, you need to know how to enter the cheats and what command prompts are needed to enable them. That's where this handy guide comes in.

Keep reading for the full list of Tomb Raider Remastered cheats for all platforms and how to use them.

How to use Tomb Raider Remastered cheat codes

Tomb Raider Remastered. Aspyr

To enter any cheat codes in Tomb Raider Remastered, you need to switch from the modern controls to the classic control under the settings menu.

Then several commands need to be inputted in a particular order (see below for the full list).

It's worth noting that by utilising cheats in Tomb Raider Remastered, the ability to unlock trophies and achievements will be disabled.

We'd suggest making a different save file if you want to take advantage of the cheats.

Full list of Tomb Raider Remastered cheat codes

Tomb Raider Remastered. Aspyr

Tomb Raider

Level Skip – Step forward, step backwards, turn three times counter-clockwise and jump forward

Unlimited Ammo and All Weapons – Step forward, step backwards, turn around three times counter-clockwise and jump backwards

Tomb Raider 2

Level Skip – Equip flare, step forward, step backwards, turn around three times counter-clockwise, jump forward

Unlimited Ammo and All Weapons – Equip flare, step forward, step backwards, turn around three times counter-clockwise, jump backwards

Exploding Lara – Step forward, step backwards, turn around three times counter-clockwise, jump backwards

Tomb Raider 3

Level Skip – Draw pistols, step backwards, step forwards, crouch, stand up, turn around three times, jump forward

Unlimited Ammo and All Weapons – Draw pistols, step backwards, step forwards, crouch, stand up, turn around three times, jump backwards

Exploding Lara – Step forward, step backwards, turn around three times counter-clockwise, jump backwards

The maximum health cheat is useful for any tough bosses. See below for the inputs on every platform (please note PC players will need to so via a controller):

PlayStation – R2, R2, L2, R2, L2, L2, L2, L2, L2, L2, R2, L2, L2, L2, R2, L2, L2, L2, L2, L2

Xbox – RT, RT, LT, RT, LT, LT, LT, LT, LT, LT, RT, LT, LT, LT, RT, LT, LT, LT, LT, LT

Nintendo Switch – ZR, ZR, ZL, ZR, ZL, ZL, ZL, ZL, ZL, ZL, ZR, ZL, ZL, ZL, ZR, ZL, ZL, ZL, ZL, Z

Tomb Raider Remastered is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.

