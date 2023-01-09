While 2023 may have only just started, FIFA 23 is ready to look back on the year 2022 which saw a sensational world cup, an historic win in the women's Euros and shock transfers as some huge stars near international retirement.

Now it's your turn to have a say on 2022 in football, as FIFA 23 is launching the Team of the Year competition once again which lets fans vote on the year's best players for a spot on the prestigious TOTY XI.

After much anticipation, the shortlist is here with several expected names as well as a few surprises - here's the full list of nominees and how to vote in FIFA 23 TOTY.

How to vote for FIFA 23 TOTY

Voting for FIFA 23 TOTY is likely going to be the same as in previous years, which involved the following method:

  1. Head to the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Website
  2. Click on the TOTY tab
  3. Choose your nominees for each position
  4. Submit your vote when ready

The vote opens on Tuesday 10th January at 4pm GMT, so do not be alarmed if you don't see an option to vote before then.

Full list of FIFA 23 TOTY nominees

The usual suspects are all there including, of course, Lionel Messi, but there are plenty of young up-and-comers also including the likes of Jude Bellingham and World Cup standouts such as Yassine Bounou - see the full list below.

Goalkeepers

  • Thibaut Courtois
  • Gregor Kobel
  • Mike Maignan
  • Alisson
  • Ederson
  • Wojciech Szczęsny
  • Kevin Trapp
  • Yassine Bounou
  • Hugo Lloris
  • Emilino Martínez

Defenders

  • Marcos Acuña
  • Marquinhos
  • Cristiano Biraghi
  • João Cancelo
  • Jonathan Clauss
  • Thiago Silva
  • Alphonso Davies
  • Jeremie Frimpong
  • Éder Militão
  • Rúben Dias
  • Grimaldo
  • Achraf Hakimi
  • Theo Hernández
  • Reece James
  • Kalidou Koulibaly
  • Nicolás Otamendi
  • Gleison Bremer
  • Niklas Süle
  • Fikayo Tomori
  • Kieran Trippier
  • Virgil van Dijk
  • Joško Gvardiol
  • Jules Koundé
  • Cristian Romero
  • Dayot Upamecano

Midfielders

  • Nicolò Barella
  • Jude Bellingham
  • Steven Berghuis
  • Marcelo Brozović
  • Bernardo Silva
  • Kevin De Bruyne
  • Moussa Diaby
  • Nabil Fekir
  • Seko Fofana
  • Pedri
  • Vincenzo Grifo
  • Rodri
  • Daichi Kamada
  • Joshua Kimmich
  • Filip Kostić
  • Toni Kroos
  • Merino
  • Sergej Milinković-Savić
  • Luka Modrić
  • Martin Ødegaard
  • Parejo
  • Lorenzo Pellegrini
  • Declan Rice
  • Bukayo Saka
  • Aurélien Tchouaméni
  • Sandro Tonali
  • Federico Valverde
  • Casemiro
  • Sofyan Amrabat
  • Bruno Fernandes
  • Ritsu Doan
  • Enzo Fernández
  • Ivan Perišić
  • Adrian Rabiot

Attackers

  • Iago Aspas
  • Wissam Ben Yedder
  • Karim Benzema
  • Rafael Leão
  • Neymar Jr.
  • Vinicius Jr.
  • Ousmane Dembélé
  • João Félix
  • Gabriel Jesus
  • Phil Foden
  • Cody Gakpo
  • Erling Haaland
  • Borja Iglesias
  • Ciro Immobile
  • Harry Kane
  • Randal Kolo Muani
  • Dejan Kulusevski
  • Robert Lewandowski
  • Sadio Mané
  • Lautaro Martínez
  • Kylian Mbappé
  • Lionel Messi
  • Christopher Nkunku
  • Darwin Núñez
  • Victor Osimhen
  • Mohammed Salah
  • Heung Min Son
  • Martin Terrier
  • Dušan Vlahović
  • Olivier Giroud
  • Antoine Griezmann

When does voting close for FIFA 23 TOTY?

Voting closes on Thursday 19th January at 8am GMT. That's just over a week to decide who should make it onto the all-important TOTY, so there's no need to rush such a big decision.

