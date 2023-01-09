Now it's your turn to have a say on 2022 in football, as FIFA 23 is launching the Team of the Year competition once again which lets fans vote on the year's best players for a spot on the prestigious TOTY XI.

While 2023 may have only just started, FIFA 23 is ready to look back on the year 2022 which saw a sensational world cup, an historic win in the women's Euros and shock transfers as some huge stars near international retirement.

After much anticipation, the shortlist is here with several expected names as well as a few surprises - here's the full list of nominees and how to vote in FIFA 23 TOTY.

How to vote for FIFA 23 TOTY

Voting for FIFA 23 TOTY is likely going to be the same as in previous years, which involved the following method:

Head to the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Website Click on the TOTY tab Choose your nominees for each position Submit your vote when ready

The vote opens on Tuesday 10th January at 4pm GMT, so do not be alarmed if you don't see an option to vote before then.

Full list of FIFA 23 TOTY nominees

The usual suspects are all there including, of course, Lionel Messi, but there are plenty of young up-and-comers also including the likes of Jude Bellingham and World Cup standouts such as Yassine Bounou - see the full list below.

Goalkeepers

Thibaut Courtois

Gregor Kobel

Mike Maignan

Alisson

Ederson

Wojciech Szczęsny

Kevin Trapp

Yassine Bounou

Hugo Lloris

Emilino Martínez

Defenders

Marcos Acuña

Marquinhos

Cristiano Biraghi

João Cancelo

Jonathan Clauss

Thiago Silva

Alphonso Davies

Jeremie Frimpong

Éder Militão

Rúben Dias

Grimaldo

Achraf Hakimi

Theo Hernández

Reece James

Kalidou Koulibaly

Nicolás Otamendi

Gleison Bremer

Niklas Süle

Fikayo Tomori

Kieran Trippier

Virgil van Dijk

Joško Gvardiol

Jules Koundé

Cristian Romero

Dayot Upamecano

Midfielders

Nicolò Barella

Jude Bellingham

Steven Berghuis

Marcelo Brozović

Bernardo Silva

Kevin De Bruyne

Moussa Diaby

Nabil Fekir

Seko Fofana

Pedri

Vincenzo Grifo

Rodri

Daichi Kamada

Joshua Kimmich

Filip Kostić

Toni Kroos

Merino

Sergej Milinković-Savić

Luka Modrić

Martin Ødegaard

Parejo

Lorenzo Pellegrini

Declan Rice

Bukayo Saka

Aurélien Tchouaméni

Sandro Tonali

Federico Valverde

Casemiro

Sofyan Amrabat

Bruno Fernandes

Ritsu Doan

Enzo Fernández

Ivan Perišić

Adrian Rabiot

Attackers

Iago Aspas

Wissam Ben Yedder

Karim Benzema

Rafael Leão

Neymar Jr.

Vinicius Jr.

Ousmane Dembélé

João Félix

Gabriel Jesus

Phil Foden

Cody Gakpo

Erling Haaland

Borja Iglesias

Ciro Immobile

Harry Kane

Randal Kolo Muani

Dejan Kulusevski

Robert Lewandowski

Sadio Mané

Lautaro Martínez

Kylian Mbappé

Lionel Messi

Christopher Nkunku

Darwin Núñez

Victor Osimhen

Mohammed Salah

Heung Min Son

Martin Terrier

Dušan Vlahović

Olivier Giroud

Antoine Griezmann

When does voting close for FIFA 23 TOTY?

Voting closes on Thursday 19th January at 8am GMT. That's just over a week to decide who should make it onto the all-important TOTY, so there's no need to rush such a big decision.

