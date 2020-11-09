Amazon Prime Video launches shared viewing experience Watch Party in the UK

Amazon Prime Video subscribers can now watch their favourite films and streaming shows together even if they’re living apart with the UK launch of Watch Party.

Watch Party is a new function on the service that allows users to watch along with up to 100 friends, integrating a chat function neatly alongside their chosen viewing material.

The feature allows everyone in the party to share their reactions to the series or film with the rest of the group exactly as it unfolds, which is particularly helpful to those separated by great distance or isolating due to coronavirus.

Watch Party is available to use on all titles included with a Prime Membership, but not those available to rent or purchase for an additional fee, such as Premium Video On Demand titles.

After selecting on something to watch, users simply select “Watch Party” from the title page, enter a username and then click “Create Watch Party” to generate a shareable link.

This link can then be sent via instant messaging apps to anyone you wish to invite, or alternatively invites can be sent directly from Prime Video using the “share” function.

Only people with an Amazon Prime subscription are eligible to join from the link, while the Safari and Internet Explorer web browsers are not currently supported by the feature.

Likewise, viewers must be using a laptop or desktop computer to create a Watch Party, as other devices including tablets, game consoles, and phones are also not supported at the present time.

Similar party functions have recently been added to rival streaming services Netflix and Disney Plus, as people seek to limit their social interactions in the fight against coronavirus.

Amazon Prime Video has made some major additions to its service as of late, including the critically acclaimed second season of The Boys, recent Best Picture winner Parasite and Sacha Baron Cohen comedy sequel Borat 2.

