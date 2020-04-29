20 WWE questions for your home pub quiz

With WrestleMania 36 taking place without an audience and the future live broadcasts uncertain, now’s the perfect time to brush up on some WWE knowledge and test your friends. So next time you’re on House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger see if you can perform your own quiz finisher with some championship-worthy questions.

Advertisement

is here with a round devoted to WWE you can use at your next online gathering – read on for 20 fiendish questions! Answers below – no cheating…

And once you’re done, why not try our TV pub quiz, film pub quiz, music quiz or sport pub quiz for size? Plus there’s many, many more pub quizzes available as part of our bumper general knowledge pub quiz.

If you need some help you can check out our sports page.

Let’s get ready to quiz…

Questions

What was The Rock’s signature catchphrase? Who asked Nikki Bella to marry him at Wrestlemania 33? What nationality is Kevin Owens? Who is the current NXT United Kingdom Champion? Whose entrance music includes the lyrics “They broke the mould when they made me” Who has won the most Royal Rumble matches? Which former WWE wrestler launched their own Netflix show in April 2020? Who was the first person to become WWE Universal Champion? Which former wrestler is Bo and Bray’s dad? Who said, “Woodstock was to rock and roll what Wrestlemania is to wrestling”? The Women’s Championship match in Wrestlemania I featured which 1980s icon? The Party Foul is the signature move of which wrestler? At which WrestleMania did Hulk Hogan famously fight André the Giant? What was the name of John Cena’s rap album, released in 2005? Which 80s television star featured in the main event of WrestleMania I? What are the names of Rey Mysterio’s finishers? Who has held the WWE Intercontinental Championship the most times? What is the theme song of WWE Raw? Who was the first person to pin Mr. Perfect in the WWE? Who has the most championships in WWE only?

Love quizzing? Get the latest pub quiz questions delivered direct to your inbox... Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive new quizzes plus television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Answers

Advertisement